Chrissy Teigen is all about keeping it real.

The cookbook author took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate her five-year wedding anniversary with husband John Legend with a touching post about their wonderful life together alongside a photo from their big day. She praised their love story and marveled at their two kids -- and then playfully slammed him for revealing that he will be a new coach on The Voicethe same day as she announced her collection for Target.

"12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams. And 5 years ago today, we got married. We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we’ve created," Teigen wrote. "But you are an a**hole for releasing your @nbcthevoice news on my target launch day for real."

Legend clearly got the memo, as his anniversary post for his wife was all about her career endeavors. "What can I say on a day like today? I could talk about the 12 beautiful years I've known you. I could talk about the 5 years of wedded bliss, the 2 wonderful children we've brought into this world," he captioned a slideshow of sweet pics. "But I feel the urge to say something far more important.

"I LOVE your new kitchenware line at @Target. I can't wait for it to come out on September 30th. I'm so proud of everything you've done in your career and how much joy you bring to people's lives," he said. "Did I mention that your Cravings Cookbook is coming out Tuesday? Because it's coming out Tuesday. I love you, baby."

Teigen never shies away from candid confessions. In the October issue of Women's Health, she revealed that her and Legend's sex life isn't exactly sexypost-baby.

"It doesn’t matter who you are -- even if you’re a sexy R&B crooner or an ex–swimsuit model, you’re just tired!" she told the magazine with a laugh. "We still have that passion for each other, but are we doing it randomly in a dressing room? No!”

“We’ll get back into it again," she noted. "But it is funny: If he performs somewhere, and I go, I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s sexy.’ We’ll probably have sex that night.”

