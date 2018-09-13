John Legend Joins 'The Voice' as Coach for Season 16

John Legend is the latest superstar to lend his talents to The Voice!

The 39-year-old singer is joining the 16th season of the singing competition show as a coach in the spring, NBC announced on Thursday.

Legend will replace Jennifer Hudson, who is coaching the show's upcoming 15th season. Legend will be joined by returning coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson.

"I'm thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice," he said in a statement. "I've been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL."

"John Legend is a one-of-a-kind musician and producer with remarkable skills that are beyond measure," added Paul Telegdy, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC. "His multi-dimensional career and incredible talents provide a repertoire that will excite and inspire our artists. This coaching panel is sure to ignite season 16."

The news comes just a few days after Legend became an EGOT winner. During the Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend, he nabbed an Emmy for his role in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar. He now is the proud owner of an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony Award.

Shortly after his win, ET caught up with Legend at the Good+ Foundation's Evening of Comedy & Music Benefit in New York, where he dished on the momentous achievement.

"It's kind of surreal," he gushed. "It's something I never even thought about when I started my career. I probably wanted to win some GRAMMYs and sell a lot of records, and all that started happening pretty quickly, but I never dreamed that I would be here, winning an Emmy, and being in that rare group of people that have won all four of these major [awards]."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

John Legend Says He Couldn't Have Won His EGOT Without Common (Exclusive)

John Legend Reacts to Becoming an EGOT Winner: 'It's Kind of Surreal' (Exclusive)

John Legend Is an EGOT Winner

Related Gallery