The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards are less than a week away!

Television’s biggest night kicks off live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Monday, and your favorite TV stars will be out in full force celebrating the year’s best performances on the small screen.

But before the awards show kicks off, ET's breaking down everything you need to know about this year's ceremony.

What Time Do the Emmys Start?: The 2018 Emmys will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 pm. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

How Can I Follow Along With ET?: You can catch ET's live red carpet coverage of the Emmys right here on ETonline.com. You can also follow all the action in real time on Twitter (@etnow), Instagram (@entertainmenttonight) and our official Facebook page. Tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Monday (check your local listings) for all the post-Emmy festivities!

Who's Hosting?: This year's show will be co-hosted by Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che, taking over for Jimmy Kimmel, who played master of ceremonies in 2017.

Who's Presenting?: The Television Academy announced earlier this month that this year's presenters will include Kit Harington, Alec Baldwin, Sandra Oh, Tina Fey, Taraji P. Henson, Bob Odenkirk, Mille Bobby Brown, Rachel Brosnahan, Kate McKinnon, Michael Douglas, Tracy Morgan and Constance Wu.

Notable Nominations: After missing out on the 2017 Emmys, Game of Thrones is expected to win big this year, receiving 22 total nominations. The series received just one more nod than another popular HBO series, Westworld, which earned 21 nominations.

Saturday Night Live also is up for 21 awards, followed by The Handmaid's Tale with 20, Atlanta with 16 and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 14.

Additionally, we'll have our eyes on Sandra Oh, who could potentially make Emmy history for the second time this year if she nabs the award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as MI-5 officer Eve Polastri on BBC America's critically acclaimed series, Killing Eve. When the nominations were announced in July, she became the first woman of Asian descent to be recognized in a lead actress category, in either comedy or drama, at the Emmys.

There are also plenty of Emmy first-timers this year, including Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for Game of Thrones, Ricky Martin for AmericanCrime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Jimmi Simpson for Westworld and Issa Rae for Insecure.

See the full list of nominees here.

Have Some Emmy Awards Already Been Given Out?: Yes! The Television Academy kicked things off with the 70th Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend, recognizing technical achievements on TV as well as handing out some acting, hosting and top program honors of the 2017-2018 season.

Going into Monday's awards show, the battle will surely be on between HBO and Netflix! HBO is currently ahead of Netflix by one Emmy win so far. It's interesting to note, however, that Netflix has received more Emmy nominations than HBO this year, ending a 17-year streak for the network.

A telecast for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards will air Saturday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX, but you can check out the complete list of winners here.

In the meantime, hear more on the 2018 Emmys in the video below, and click through the slideshow to see ET's picks for the Best Dressed stars at last year's awards ceremony.

MORE EMMYS CONTENT:

Emmy First-Timers 2018 (Exclusive): Ricky Martin, Issa Rae, Jimmi Simpson, Yvonne Strahovski and More

How to Watch the 2018 Emmy-Nominated Shows You May Have Missed

2018 Emmys: Women Build on Momentum of Last Year With Key Nominations

Stories Behind the 2018 Emmy-Nominated Episodes You Need to Watch (Exclusive)

Related Gallery