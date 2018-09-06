Emmys 2018: Presenters Include Sandra Oh and Kit Harington

The 70th Emmy Awards are less than two weeks away and now we know some of the beloved performers who will be handing out the prizes!



On Thursday, the Television Academy revealed that presenters at the star-studded gathering will include Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, Taraji P. Henson, Kit Harington, Bob Odenkirk, Millie Bobby Brown, Rachel Brosnahan, Kate McKinnon, Sandra Oh, Michael Douglas, Tracy Morgan and Constance Wu.



The awards show is made extra special with a number of first-nominees hoping to take home the statuette in their respective categories. Among them is Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who is finally getting some acclaim for his stirring portrayal of the conflicted Jaime Lannister on Game of Thrones.

Another first-timer is Latin crooner Ricky Martin, who wowed audiences with his depiction of real-life model Antonio D’Amico on FX’s American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.



“When they told me I was nominated and the list of incredible actors that are in the same category, what can I say, man?” Martin previously told ET of his fellow nominees up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. “I feel like a little kid.”



The Primetime Emmys will be held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17. Fans can catch the fun at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.



