Over the weekend, on Saturday, Sept. 8, and Sunday, Sept. 9, the Television Academy kicked things off with the 70th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, recognizing technical achievements on TV as well as handing out some acting, hosting and top program honors of 2017-2018 season.

Handed out at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the awards were presented by the likes of Bryan Cranston, the Fuller House cast, James Corden, Jane Lynch, Lisa Kudrow, Molly Shannon, Padma Lakshmi, RuPaul and the hosts of Queer Eye.

A telecast of the 70th Creative Arts Emmy Awards will air Saturday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. Check out the complete list of winners below:

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance



Seth MacFarlane, American Dad!

Alex Borstein, Family Guy **WINNER**

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

Russi Taylor, The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular

Dan Castellaneta, The Simpsons



Outstanding Animated Program



Baymax Returns (Big Hero 6: The Series)

Bob's Burgers

Rick And Morty **WINNER**

The Simpsons

South Park



Outstanding Short Form Animated Program



Adventure Time

Robot Chicken **WINNER**

Steven Universe

Teen Titans Go!

We Bare Bears



Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

American Horror Story: Cult

The Handmaid's Tale - "June" **WINNER**

The Handmaid's Tale - "Seeds"

Ozark

Twin Peaks



Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)



The Alienist

The Crown

Game Of Thrones **WINNER**

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Westworld



Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less)



Atlanta

Barry

GLOW **WINNER**

Grace And Frankie

Silicon Valley

Will & Grace



Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Reality-Competition Series



Bill Nye Saves The World

Dancing With The Stars

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Voice



Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

60th Annual Grammy Awards

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

The Oscars



Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel **WINNER**

Silicon Valley





Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series



The Crown **WINNER**

Game Of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

Westworld



Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story **WINNER**

Godless

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

The Looming Tower

Patrick Melrose



Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program



Born This Way

Project Runway

Queer Eye

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Voice



Outstanding Choreography



The Late Late Show With James Corden

Routines: The Greatest Showman, Crosswalk the Musical

Chloe Arnold, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance

Routines: Brand New, To Make You Feel My Love

Mandy Moore, Choreographer



So You Think You Can Dance

Routines: Change Is Everything, Strange Fruit

Travis Wall, Choreographer



So You Think You Can Dance

Routines: The Man That Got Away, L-O-V-E

Al Blackstone, Choreographer



So You Think You Can Dance

Routines: Prism, Say You Won't Let Go

Christopher Scott, Choreographer



Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series



The Ranch

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography



Superior Donuts

Patti Lee, Director of Photography



Will & Grace **WINNER**

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography



Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)



Atlanta **WINNER**

Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography



Barry

Paula Huidobro, Director of Photography



The End Of The F***ing World

Justin Brown, Director of Photography



GLOW

Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography



Insecure

Patrick Cady, ASC, Director of Photography



Mozart In The Jungle

Tobias Datum, Director of Photography



Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)



The Crown

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, Director of Photography



The Handmaid's Tale

Colin Watkinson, Director of Photography



Legion

Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography



Ozark

Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography



Stranger Things

Tim Ives, Director of Photography



Westworld

John Grillo, Director of Photography





Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie



The Alienist

PJ Dillon, ISC, Director of Photography

Fahrenheit 451

Kramer Morgenthau, ASC, Director of Photography



Genius: Picasso **WINNER**

Mathias Herndl, Director of Photography

Godless

Steven Meizler, Director of Photography

Twin Peaks

Peter Deming, ASC, Director of Photography

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Stephan Pehrsson, Director of Photography



Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program



Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown - "Lagos"

Morgan Fallon, Director of Photography

Jerry Risius, Director of Photography

Tarik Hameedi, Director of Photography



Blue Planet II - "The Deep"

Gavin Thurston, Photography



Blue Planet II - "One Ocean"

Ted Giffords, Photography

Roger Munns, Photography



Chef's Table

Adam Bricker, Director of Photography



Jane

Ellen Kuras, Director of Photography

Hugo van Lawick, Archival Photography



Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program



The Amazing Race

Joshua Gitersonke, Director of Photography

Alan Weeks, Cinematography by

Ryan Shaw, Cinematography by

David D'Angelo, Cinematography by

Petr Cikhart, Cinematography by



Born This Way

Bruce Ready, Director of Photography



Deadliest Catch

David Reichert, Director of Photography

Charlie Beck, Director of Photography

Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography

Ben Staley, Director of Photography

Josh Thomas, Director of Photography



Life Below Zero

Danny Day, Director of Photography

John Griber, Director of Photography

Mike Cheeseman, Director of Photography

Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Terry Pratt, Director of Photography



Queer Eye

Garrett Rose, Director of Photography



RuPaul's Drag Race

Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography



Outstanding Commercial



"Alexa Loses Her Voice" - Amazon

"Earth: Shot On iPhone" - iPhone

"In Real Life - Monica Lewinsky" - Anti-Bullying

"It's A Tide Ad" - Tide

"The Talk" - P&G - My Black Is Beautiful **WINNER**





Outstanding Period Costumes



The Alienist

The Crown **WINNER**

Genius: Picasso

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outlander





Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes



Fahrenheit 451

Game Of Thrones **WINNER**

The Handmaid's Tale

A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Westworld



Outstanding Contemporary Costumes



The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story **WINNER**

black-ish

Empire

Grace And Frankie

This Is Us



Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming



Dancing With The Stars

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

RuPaul's Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman's Show



Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series



Andre Allen

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee - "Episode 2061"

Paul Pennolino

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Episode 421"

Tim Mancinelli

The Late Late Show With James Corden - "Episode 0416"

Jim Hoskinson

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - "Episode 438"

Carrie Brownstein

Portlandia - "Riot Spray"

Don Roy King

Saturday Night Live - "Host: Donald Glover"



Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program



Bryan Fogel

Icarus

Brett Morgen

Jane

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick

The Vietnam War • Episode 8: The History Of The World (April 1969-May 1970)

Chapman Way and Maclain Way

Wild Wild Country - "Part 3"

Judd Apatow

The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling



Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Bertram van Munster

The Amazing Race - "It’s Just A Million Dollars, No Pressure"

Patrick McManus

American Ninja Warrior - "Daytona Beach Qualifiers"

Nick Murray

RuPaul's Drag Race - "10s Across The Board"

Ken Fuchs

Shark Tank - "Episode 903"

Alan Carter

The Voice - "Live Top 11 Performances"



Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series



Game Of Thrones - "Beyond The Wall"

Tim Porter, ACE, Editor



Game Of Thrones - "The Dragon And The Wolf"

Crispin Green, Editor



Game Of Thrones - "The Spoils Of War"

Katie Weiland, ACE, Editor



The Handmaid's Tale - "June" **WINNER**

Wendy Hallam Martin, Editor



Stranger Things - "Chapter Nine: The Gate"

Kevin D. Ross, ACE, Editor



Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series



Atlanta - "Alligator Man"

Isaac Hagy, Editor

Atlanta - "Teddy Perkins"

Kyle Reiter, Editor



Barry - "Chapter Eight: Know Your Truth"

Kyle Reiter, Editor



Barry - "Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going"

Jeff Buchanan, Editor



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - "Pilot" **WINNER**

Brian A. Kates, ACE, Editor





Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series



The Big Bang Theory - "The Bow Tie Asymmetry"

Peter Chakos, Editor



Mom - "Crazy Snakes And A Clog To The Head"

Joe Bella, Editor



One Day At A Time - "Not Yet"

Pat Barnett, ACE, Editor



Roseanne - "Darlene v. David"

Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor



Will & Grace - "Grandpa Jack" **WINNER**

Peter Beyt, Editor



Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie



The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - "Alone"

Emily Greene, Editor



The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - "House By The Lake"

Shelly Westerman, Editor



The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - "Manhunt"

Chi-Yoon Chung, Editor



Twin Peaks - "Part 8"

Duwayne Dunham, Editor



USS Callister (Black Mirror) **WINNER**

Selina MacArthur, Editor



Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming



Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018

Brad Conlin, Editor

Tom Jarvis, Editor



Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Jeff U'ren, Editor



Drunk History - "Heroines"

John Cason, Editor



Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It's Complicated)

Jesse Coane, Editor

Charles Divak, Editor

Daphne Gomez-Mena, Editor

Andrew Mendelson, Editor

Tennille Uithof, Editor



Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Wax President Harding (segment)"

Anthony Miale, Editor



Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Border Patrol (segment)"

Ryan Barger, Editor



Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program



Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown - "Lagos"

Hunter Gross, ACE, Editor



The Defiant Ones - "Episode 3"

Lasse Järvi, Editor

Doug Pray, Editor



Jane

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor

Brett Morgen, Editor

Will Znidaric, Editor



Wild Wild Country - "Part 3"

Neil Meiklejohn, Editor



The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor



Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Or Competition Reality Program



The Amazing Race - "It’s Just A Million Dollars, No Pressure"

American Ninja Warrior • Daytona Beach Qualifiers

Queer Eye

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Voice



Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program



Born This Way

Deadliest Catch - "Battle Lines"

Life Below Zero - "The 11th Hour"

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - "10s Across The Board"

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell - "Sikhs In America"



Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series



The Crown

Game Of Thrones

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Westworld **WINNER**



Outstanding Hairstyling For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special



Dancing With The Stars

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

RuPaul's Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

The Voice



Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie



American Horror Story: Cult

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story **WINNER**

Genius: Picasso

Godless

The Last Tycoon

Twin Peaks



Outstanding Interactive Program



The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Original Interactive Program



Back To The Moon

Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab

Coco VR

NASA JPL: Cassini's Grand Finale **WINNER**

Spider-Man Homecoming VR Experience



Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program



Mr. Robot

Rick And Morty

Silicon Valley

13 Reasons Why

Westworld **WINNER**



Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program



CONAN Without Borders

The Oscars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen

America's Got Talent

Dancing With The Stars

Saturday Night Live

So You Think You Can Dance

The Voice



Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special



60th Annual Grammy Awards

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

The Oscars

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

71st Annual Tony Awards



Outstanding Main Title Design



The Alienist

Altered Carbon

Counterpart **WINNER**

GLOW

Westworld



Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)



Game Of Thrones

GLOW

The Handmaid's Tale

This Is Us

Vikings

Westworld **WINNER**



Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic)



Dancing With The Stars

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

RuPaul's Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

The Voice



Outstanding Makeup For A Limited Series Or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)



American Horror Story: Cult

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story **WINNER**

Genius: Picasso

The Last Tycoon

Twin Peaks



Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special



American Horror Story: Cult

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Game Of Thrones **WINNER**

Star Trek: Discovery

Westworld



Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Game Of Thrones - "The Dragon And The Wolf" **WINNER**

Ramin Djawadi



Marvel's Jessica Jones - "AKA Playland"

Sean Callery



Once Upon A Time - "Leaving Storybrooke"

Mark Isham, Cindy O'Connor, and Michael Simon



SEAL Team - "Pattern Of Life"

W.G. Snuffy Walden and A. Patrick Rose



Star Wars Rebels - "Family Reunion - And Farewell"

Kevin Kiner



Westworld - "Akane No Mai"

Ramin Djawadi



Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)



Alias Grace - "Part 1"

Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna



The Commuter (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)

Harry Gregson-Williams



Crazy Diamond (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams)

Cristobal Tapia De Veer



Godless - "Homecoming"

Carlos Rafael Rivera



March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step **WINNER**

Cyril Aufort



USS Callister (Black Mirror) • Netflix

Daniel Pemberton



Outstanding Music Direction



Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live At The Apollo

Bruno Mars, Music Director



Elton John: I'm Still Standing - A Grammy Salute

Davey Johnstone, Music Director



The Oscars

Harold Wheeler, Music Director



Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

Adam Wayne Blackstone, Music Director



Tony Bennett: The Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song

Gregg Field, Music Director



Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics



"Totally Gay"

Music & Lyrics by Mark Rivers

Big Mouth - "Am I Gay?"



"In The Market For A Miracle"

Music & Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

A Christmas Story Live!



"High Crimes and Misdemeanors"

Music & Lyrics by Jonathan Coulton

The Good Fight - "Day 450"



"Just Getting Started"

Lyrics by Alan Bergman and Marilyn Bergman, Music by Dave Grusin

If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast



"Come Back Barack"

Music by Eli Brueggemann

Saturday Night Live - "Host: Chance The Rapper"



"The Buddy Song"

Music & Lyrics by Steve Martin

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life



Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music



Godless **WINNER**

Carlos Rafael Rivera



The Last Tycoon

Mychael Danna



Marvel's The Defenders

John Paesano



The Putin Interviews

Jeff Beal



Somebody Feed Phil

Mike S. Olson, Bridget Ellen Kearney, Michael Calabrese, and Rachael Price



The Tick

Chris Bacon



Outstanding Music Supervision



Atlanta - "Alligator Man"

Jen Malone and Fam Udeorji



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel **WINNER**

Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and Daniel Palladino



Stranger Things - "Trick Or Treat, Freak"

Nora Felder

This Is Us - "That'll Be The Day"

Jennifer Pyken



Westworld - "Akane No Mai"

Sean O'Meara



Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series



Katt Williams, Atlanta

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series



Matthew Goode, The Crown

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us **WINNER**

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld



Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series



Wanda Sykes, black-ish

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live **WINNER**

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace



Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series



Diana Rigg, Game Of Thrones

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid's Tale

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Viola Davis, Scandal



Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series



Miles Tagtmeyer, Broken

DeStorm Power, Caught The Series

Alexis Denisof, I Love Bekka & Lucy

James Corden, James Corden's Next James Corden **WINNER**

Melvin Jackson Jr., This Eddie Murphy Role Is Mine, Not Yours



Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series



Kelli O'Hara, The Accidental Wolf

Diarra Kilpatrick, American Koko

Christina Pickles, Break A Hip **WINNER**

Lee Garlington, Broken

Naomi Grossman, Ctrl Alt Delete

Megan Amram, An Emmy For Megan



Outstanding Narrator



Sir David Attenborough, Blue Planet II

Carl Reiner, If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast

Morgan Freeman, March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step

Charles Dance, Savage Kingdom

Liev Schreiber, 24/7 - "Canelo-Golovkin"





Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program



Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game Of Games

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell



Outstanding Television Movie



Fahrenheit 451

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Flint



Outstanding Variety Special (Live)



The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

60th Annual Grammy Awards

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Night Of Too Many Stars: America Unites For Autism Programs

The Oscars



Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)



Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It's Complicated)

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life



Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series



aka Wyatt Cenac

An Emmy For Megan

Grey's Anatomy: B Team

James Corden's Next James Corden **WINNER**

The Walking Dead: Red Machete



Outstanding Short Form Variety Series



Between The Scenes - The Daily Show

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Creating Saturday Night Live

Gay Of Thrones

Honest Trailers

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Cover Room



Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series



The Americans: The Final Season

Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: America’s Obsessions

Jay Leno's Garage

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen



Outstanding Children's Program



Alexa & Katie

Fuller House

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special **WINNER**

A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Star Wars Rebels



Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special



Icarus

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring A Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention Of Tony Clifton

Mister Rogers: It's You I Like

Spielberg

The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling



Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series



American Masters

Blue Planet II

The Defiant Ones

The Fourth Estate

Wild Wild Country



Outstanding Informational Series Or Special



Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson

Vice



Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking



City Of Ghosts

Jane

Strong Island

What Haunts Us



Outstanding Structured Reality Program



Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are?



Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program



Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Intervention

Naked And Afraid

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell



Outstanding Reality-Competition Program



The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice



Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)



Game Of Thrones

Homeland

Star Trek: Discovery

Stranger Things **WINNER**

Westworld



Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation



Atlanta **WINNER**

Ballers

Barry

Star Wars Rebels

Vice Principals



Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special



American Horror Story: Cult

Fahrenheit 451

Godless

Twin Peaks

USS Callister (Black Mirror) **WINNER**

Waco



Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)



Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Blue Planet II

The Defiant Ones

Jane

The Vietnam War • Episode 6: Things Fall Apart (January 1968-July 1968)

Wild Wild Country



Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)



Game Of Thrones **WINNER**

The Handmaid's Tale

Mr. Robot

Stranger Things

Westworld



Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie



The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Fahrenheit 451

Genius: Picasso **WINNER**

Twin Peaks

Waco



Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation



Barry **WINNER**

Family Guy

Modern Family

Mozart In The Jungle

Silicon Valley



Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special



60th Annual Grammy Awards

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Oscars

The Voice



Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)



Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

The Defiant Ones

Jane

The Vietnam War

Wild Wild Country



Outstanding Special Visual Effects



Altered Carbon

Game Of Thrones **WINNER**

Lost In Space

Stranger Things

Westworld



Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role



The Alienist **WINNER**

The Crown

Gotham

The Handmaid's Tale

Mr. Robot



Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program



Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Norman Howell, Stunt Coordinator



Cobra Kai

Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator



GLOW **WINNER**

Shauna Duggins, Stunt Coordinator



Saturday Night Live

Brian Kenneth Smyj, Stunt Coordinator



Shameless

Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator



Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie



The Blacklist

Cort L Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator



Blindspot

Christopher Place, Stunt Coordinator



Game Of Thrones **WINNER**

Rowley Irlam, Stunt Coordinator



Marvel's The Punisher

Thom Williams, Stunt Coordinator



Westworld

Doug Coleman and Brian Machleit, Stunt Coordinator



Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series



The Big Bang Theory

Dancing With The Stars

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Voice



Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special



Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

The Oscars

2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake



Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program



Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown - "Southern Italy"

Anthony Bourdain



The Defiant Ones - "Episode 1"

Allen Hughes, Lasse Järvi, and Doug Pray



Icarus

Bryan Fogel, Mark Monroe, and Jon Bertain



Jane

Brett Morgen



Mister Rogers: It's You I Like

JoAnn Young



The Vietnam War • Episode 8: The History Of The World (April 1969-May 1970)

Geoffrey C. Ward

