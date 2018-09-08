2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards: The Complete List of Winners
Over the weekend, on Saturday, Sept. 8, and Sunday, Sept. 9, the Television Academy kicked things off with the 70th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, recognizing technical achievements on TV as well as handing out some acting, hosting and top program honors of 2017-2018 season.
Handed out at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the awards were presented by the likes of Bryan Cranston, the Fuller House cast, James Corden, Jane Lynch, Lisa Kudrow, Molly Shannon, Padma Lakshmi, RuPaul and the hosts of Queer Eye.
A telecast of the 70th Creative Arts Emmy Awards will air Saturday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. Check out the complete list of winners below:
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Seth MacFarlane, American Dad!
Alex Borstein, Family Guy **WINNER**
Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy
Russi Taylor, The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular
Dan Castellaneta, The Simpsons
Outstanding Animated Program
Baymax Returns (Big Hero 6: The Series)
Bob's Burgers
Rick And Morty **WINNER**
The Simpsons
South Park
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Adventure Time
Robot Chicken **WINNER**
Steven Universe
Teen Titans Go!
We Bare Bears
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
American Horror Story: Cult
The Handmaid's Tale - "June" **WINNER**
The Handmaid's Tale - "Seeds"
Ozark
Twin Peaks
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
The Alienist
The Crown
Game Of Thrones **WINNER**
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Westworld
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less)
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW **WINNER**
Grace And Frankie
Silicon Valley
Will & Grace
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Reality-Competition Series
Bill Nye Saves The World
Dancing With The Stars
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special
The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards
60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
The Oscars
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel **WINNER**
Silicon Valley
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
The Crown **WINNER**
Game Of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
Westworld
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story **WINNER**
Godless
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
The Looming Tower
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Born This Way
Project Runway
Queer Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Voice
Outstanding Choreography
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Routines: The Greatest Showman, Crosswalk the Musical
Chloe Arnold, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance
Routines: Brand New, To Make You Feel My Love
Mandy Moore, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance
Routines: Change Is Everything, Strange Fruit
Travis Wall, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance
Routines: The Man That Got Away, L-O-V-E
Al Blackstone, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance
Routines: Prism, Say You Won't Let Go
Christopher Scott, Choreographer
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
The Ranch
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
Superior Donuts
Patti Lee, Director of Photography
Will & Grace **WINNER**
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta **WINNER**
Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography
Barry
Paula Huidobro, Director of Photography
The End Of The F***ing World
Justin Brown, Director of Photography
GLOW
Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography
Insecure
Patrick Cady, ASC, Director of Photography
Mozart In The Jungle
Tobias Datum, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
The Crown
Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, Director of Photography
The Handmaid's Tale
Colin Watkinson, Director of Photography
Legion
Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography
Ozark
Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography
Stranger Things
Tim Ives, Director of Photography
Westworld
John Grillo, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie
The Alienist
PJ Dillon, ISC, Director of Photography
Fahrenheit 451
Kramer Morgenthau, ASC, Director of Photography
Genius: Picasso **WINNER**
Mathias Herndl, Director of Photography
Godless
Steven Meizler, Director of Photography
Twin Peaks
Peter Deming, ASC, Director of Photography
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Stephan Pehrsson, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown - "Lagos"
Morgan Fallon, Director of Photography
Jerry Risius, Director of Photography
Tarik Hameedi, Director of Photography
Blue Planet II - "The Deep"
Gavin Thurston, Photography
Blue Planet II - "One Ocean"
Ted Giffords, Photography
Roger Munns, Photography
Chef's Table
Adam Bricker, Director of Photography
Jane
Ellen Kuras, Director of Photography
Hugo van Lawick, Archival Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race
Joshua Gitersonke, Director of Photography
Alan Weeks, Cinematography by
Ryan Shaw, Cinematography by
David D'Angelo, Cinematography by
Petr Cikhart, Cinematography by
Born This Way
Bruce Ready, Director of Photography
Deadliest Catch
David Reichert, Director of Photography
Charlie Beck, Director of Photography
Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography
Ben Staley, Director of Photography
Josh Thomas, Director of Photography
Life Below Zero
Danny Day, Director of Photography
John Griber, Director of Photography
Mike Cheeseman, Director of Photography
Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography
Terry Pratt, Director of Photography
Queer Eye
Garrett Rose, Director of Photography
RuPaul's Drag Race
Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography
Outstanding Commercial
"Alexa Loses Her Voice" - Amazon
"Earth: Shot On iPhone" - iPhone
"In Real Life - Monica Lewinsky" - Anti-Bullying
"It's A Tide Ad" - Tide
"The Talk" - P&G - My Black Is Beautiful **WINNER**
Outstanding Period Costumes
The Alienist
The Crown **WINNER**
Genius: Picasso
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outlander
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Fahrenheit 451
Game Of Thrones **WINNER**
The Handmaid's Tale
A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Westworld
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story **WINNER**
black-ish
Empire
Grace And Frankie
This Is Us
Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming
Dancing With The Stars
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
RuPaul's Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman's Show
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Andre Allen
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee - "Episode 2061"
Paul Pennolino
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Episode 421"
Tim Mancinelli
The Late Late Show With James Corden - "Episode 0416"
Jim Hoskinson
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - "Episode 438"
Carrie Brownstein
Portlandia - "Riot Spray"
Don Roy King
Saturday Night Live - "Host: Donald Glover"
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Bryan Fogel
Icarus
Brett Morgen
Jane
Ken Burns and Lynn Novick
The Vietnam War • Episode 8: The History Of The World (April 1969-May 1970)
Chapman Way and Maclain Way
Wild Wild Country - "Part 3"
Judd Apatow
The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
Bertram van Munster
The Amazing Race - "It’s Just A Million Dollars, No Pressure"
Patrick McManus
American Ninja Warrior - "Daytona Beach Qualifiers"
Nick Murray
RuPaul's Drag Race - "10s Across The Board"
Ken Fuchs
Shark Tank - "Episode 903"
Alan Carter
The Voice - "Live Top 11 Performances"
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Game Of Thrones - "Beyond The Wall"
Tim Porter, ACE, Editor
Game Of Thrones - "The Dragon And The Wolf"
Crispin Green, Editor
Game Of Thrones - "The Spoils Of War"
Katie Weiland, ACE, Editor
The Handmaid's Tale - "June" **WINNER**
Wendy Hallam Martin, Editor
Stranger Things - "Chapter Nine: The Gate"
Kevin D. Ross, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Atlanta - "Alligator Man"
Isaac Hagy, Editor
Atlanta - "Teddy Perkins"
Kyle Reiter, Editor
Barry - "Chapter Eight: Know Your Truth"
Kyle Reiter, Editor
Barry - "Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going"
Jeff Buchanan, Editor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - "Pilot" **WINNER**
Brian A. Kates, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory - "The Bow Tie Asymmetry"
Peter Chakos, Editor
Mom - "Crazy Snakes And A Clog To The Head"
Joe Bella, Editor
One Day At A Time - "Not Yet"
Pat Barnett, ACE, Editor
Roseanne - "Darlene v. David"
Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor
Will & Grace - "Grandpa Jack" **WINNER**
Peter Beyt, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - "Alone"
Emily Greene, Editor
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - "House By The Lake"
Shelly Westerman, Editor
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - "Manhunt"
Chi-Yoon Chung, Editor
Twin Peaks - "Part 8"
Duwayne Dunham, Editor
USS Callister (Black Mirror) **WINNER**
Selina MacArthur, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018
Brad Conlin, Editor
Tom Jarvis, Editor
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Jeff U'ren, Editor
Drunk History - "Heroines"
John Cason, Editor
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It's Complicated)
Jesse Coane, Editor
Charles Divak, Editor
Daphne Gomez-Mena, Editor
Andrew Mendelson, Editor
Tennille Uithof, Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Wax President Harding (segment)"
Anthony Miale, Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Border Patrol (segment)"
Ryan Barger, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown - "Lagos"
Hunter Gross, ACE, Editor
The Defiant Ones - "Episode 3"
Lasse Järvi, Editor
Doug Pray, Editor
Jane
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor
Brett Morgen, Editor
Will Znidaric, Editor
Wild Wild Country - "Part 3"
Neil Meiklejohn, Editor
The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Or Competition Reality Program
The Amazing Race - "It’s Just A Million Dollars, No Pressure"
American Ninja Warrior • Daytona Beach Qualifiers
Queer Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Voice
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch - "Battle Lines"
Life Below Zero - "The 11th Hour"
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - "10s Across The Board"
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell - "Sikhs In America"
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series
The Crown
Game Of Thrones
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Westworld **WINNER**
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special
Dancing With The Stars
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
RuPaul's Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie
American Horror Story: Cult
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story **WINNER**
Genius: Picasso
Godless
The Last Tycoon
Twin Peaks
Outstanding Interactive Program
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
Back To The Moon
Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab
Coco VR
NASA JPL: Cassini's Grand Finale **WINNER**
Spider-Man Homecoming VR Experience
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program
Mr. Robot
Rick And Morty
Silicon Valley
13 Reasons Why
Westworld **WINNER**
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program
CONAN Without Borders
The Oscars
RuPaul's Drag Race
Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen
America's Got Talent
Dancing With The Stars
Saturday Night Live
So You Think You Can Dance
The Voice
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
The Oscars
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
71st Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Main Title Design
The Alienist
Altered Carbon
Counterpart **WINNER**
GLOW
Westworld
Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Game Of Thrones
GLOW
The Handmaid's Tale
This Is Us
Vikings
Westworld **WINNER**
Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Dancing With The Stars
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
RuPaul's Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
Outstanding Makeup For A Limited Series Or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Story: Cult
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story **WINNER**
Genius: Picasso
The Last Tycoon
Twin Peaks
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special
American Horror Story: Cult
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Game Of Thrones **WINNER**
Star Trek: Discovery
Westworld
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Game Of Thrones - "The Dragon And The Wolf" **WINNER**
Ramin Djawadi
Marvel's Jessica Jones - "AKA Playland"
Sean Callery
Once Upon A Time - "Leaving Storybrooke"
Mark Isham, Cindy O'Connor, and Michael Simon
SEAL Team - "Pattern Of Life"
W.G. Snuffy Walden and A. Patrick Rose
Star Wars Rebels - "Family Reunion - And Farewell"
Kevin Kiner
Westworld - "Akane No Mai"
Ramin Djawadi
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Alias Grace - "Part 1"
Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna
The Commuter (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
Harry Gregson-Williams
Crazy Diamond (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams)
Cristobal Tapia De Veer
Godless - "Homecoming"
Carlos Rafael Rivera
March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step **WINNER**
Cyril Aufort
USS Callister (Black Mirror) • Netflix
Daniel Pemberton
Outstanding Music Direction
Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live At The Apollo
Bruno Mars, Music Director
Elton John: I'm Still Standing - A Grammy Salute
Davey Johnstone, Music Director
The Oscars
Harold Wheeler, Music Director
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
Adam Wayne Blackstone, Music Director
Tony Bennett: The Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song
Gregg Field, Music Director
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
"Totally Gay"
Music & Lyrics by Mark Rivers
Big Mouth - "Am I Gay?"
"In The Market For A Miracle"
Music & Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
A Christmas Story Live!
"High Crimes and Misdemeanors"
Music & Lyrics by Jonathan Coulton
The Good Fight - "Day 450"
"Just Getting Started"
Lyrics by Alan Bergman and Marilyn Bergman, Music by Dave Grusin
If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast
"Come Back Barack"
Music by Eli Brueggemann
Saturday Night Live - "Host: Chance The Rapper"
"The Buddy Song"
Music & Lyrics by Steve Martin
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Godless **WINNER**
Carlos Rafael Rivera
The Last Tycoon
Mychael Danna
Marvel's The Defenders
John Paesano
The Putin Interviews
Jeff Beal
Somebody Feed Phil
Mike S. Olson, Bridget Ellen Kearney, Michael Calabrese, and Rachael Price
The Tick
Chris Bacon
Outstanding Music Supervision
Atlanta - "Alligator Man"
Jen Malone and Fam Udeorji
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel **WINNER**
Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and Daniel Palladino
Stranger Things - "Trick Or Treat, Freak"
Nora Felder
This Is Us - "That'll Be The Day"
Jennifer Pyken
Westworld - "Akane No Mai"
Sean O'Meara
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Katt Williams, Atlanta
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Matthew Goode, The Crown
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us **WINNER**
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Wanda Sykes, black-ish
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live **WINNER**
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Diana Rigg, Game Of Thrones
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid's Tale
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Viola Davis, Scandal
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Miles Tagtmeyer, Broken
DeStorm Power, Caught The Series
Alexis Denisof, I Love Bekka & Lucy
James Corden, James Corden's Next James Corden **WINNER**
Melvin Jackson Jr., This Eddie Murphy Role Is Mine, Not Yours
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Kelli O'Hara, The Accidental Wolf
Diarra Kilpatrick, American Koko
Christina Pickles, Break A Hip **WINNER**
Lee Garlington, Broken
Naomi Grossman, Ctrl Alt Delete
Megan Amram, An Emmy For Megan
Outstanding Narrator
Sir David Attenborough, Blue Planet II
Carl Reiner, If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast
Morgan Freeman, March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step
Charles Dance, Savage Kingdom
Liev Schreiber, 24/7 - "Canelo-Golovkin"
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game Of Games
Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Television Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Flint
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards
60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Night Of Too Many Stars: America Unites For Autism Programs
The Oscars
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It's Complicated)
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
aka Wyatt Cenac
An Emmy For Megan
Grey's Anatomy: B Team
James Corden's Next James Corden **WINNER**
The Walking Dead: Red Machete
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Between The Scenes - The Daily Show
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Creating Saturday Night Live
Gay Of Thrones
Honest Trailers
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Cover Room
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
The Americans: The Final Season
Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: America’s Obsessions
Jay Leno's Garage
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
Outstanding Children's Program
Alexa & Katie
Fuller House
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special **WINNER**
A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Star Wars Rebels
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
Icarus
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring A Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention Of Tony Clifton
Mister Rogers: It's You I Like
Spielberg
The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
American Masters
Blue Planet II
The Defiant Ones
The Fourth Estate
Wild Wild Country
Outstanding Informational Series Or Special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson
Vice
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
City Of Ghosts
Jane
Strong Island
What Haunts Us
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are?
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Intervention
Naked And Afraid
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Game Of Thrones
Homeland
Star Trek: Discovery
Stranger Things **WINNER**
Westworld
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Atlanta **WINNER**
Ballers
Barry
Star Wars Rebels
Vice Principals
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
American Horror Story: Cult
Fahrenheit 451
Godless
Twin Peaks
USS Callister (Black Mirror) **WINNER**
Waco
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Blue Planet II
The Defiant Ones
Jane
The Vietnam War • Episode 6: Things Fall Apart (January 1968-July 1968)
Wild Wild Country
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Game Of Thrones **WINNER**
The Handmaid's Tale
Mr. Robot
Stranger Things
Westworld
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Fahrenheit 451
Genius: Picasso **WINNER**
Twin Peaks
Waco
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Barry **WINNER**
Family Guy
Modern Family
Mozart In The Jungle
Silicon Valley
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Oscars
The Voice
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
The Defiant Ones
Jane
The Vietnam War
Wild Wild Country
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Altered Carbon
Game Of Thrones **WINNER**
Lost In Space
Stranger Things
Westworld
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
The Alienist **WINNER**
The Crown
Gotham
The Handmaid's Tale
Mr. Robot
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Norman Howell, Stunt Coordinator
Cobra Kai
Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator
GLOW **WINNER**
Shauna Duggins, Stunt Coordinator
Saturday Night Live
Brian Kenneth Smyj, Stunt Coordinator
Shameless
Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie
The Blacklist
Cort L Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator
Blindspot
Christopher Place, Stunt Coordinator
Game Of Thrones **WINNER**
Rowley Irlam, Stunt Coordinator
Marvel's The Punisher
Thom Williams, Stunt Coordinator
Westworld
Doug Coleman and Brian Machleit, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
The Big Bang Theory
Dancing With The Stars
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
The Oscars
2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown - "Southern Italy"
Anthony Bourdain
The Defiant Ones - "Episode 1"
Allen Hughes, Lasse Järvi, and Doug Pray
Icarus
Bryan Fogel, Mark Monroe, and Jon Bertain
Jane
Brett Morgen
Mister Rogers: It's You I Like
JoAnn Young
The Vietnam War • Episode 8: The History Of The World (April 1969-May 1970)
Geoffrey C. Ward
