2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards: The Complete List of Winners

Over the weekend, on Saturday, Sept. 8, and Sunday, Sept. 9, the Television Academy kicked things off with the 70th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, recognizing technical achievements on TV as well as handing out some acting, hosting and top program honors of 2017-2018 season.

Handed out at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the awards were presented by the likes of Bryan Cranston, the Fuller House cast, James Corden, Jane Lynch, Lisa Kudrow, Molly Shannon, Padma Lakshmi, RuPaul and the hosts of Queer Eye.

A telecast of the 70th Creative Arts Emmy Awards will air Saturday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. Check out the complete list of winners below: 

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Seth MacFarlane, American Dad!
Alex Borstein, Family Guy **WINNER**
Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy 
Russi Taylor, The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular
Dan Castellaneta, The Simpsons 


Outstanding Animated Program

Baymax Returns (Big Hero 6: The Series)
Bob's Burgers
Rick And Morty **WINNER**
The Simpsons
South Park


Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Adventure Time
Robot Chicken **WINNER**
Steven Universe
Teen Titans Go!
We Bare Bears


Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

American Horror Story: Cult
The Handmaid's Tale - "June" **WINNER**
The Handmaid's Tale - "Seeds"
Ozark
Twin Peaks


Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

The Alienist
The Crown
Game Of Thrones **WINNER**
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Westworld


Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less)

Atlanta
Barry
GLOW **WINNER**
Grace And Frankie
Silicon Valley
Will & Grace


Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Reality-Competition Series

Bill Nye Saves The World
Dancing With The Stars
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live 
The Voice


Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special
The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards
60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
The Oscars
 

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Atlanta 
Barry
GLOW 
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel **WINNER**
Silicon Valley 


Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

The Crown  **WINNER**
Game Of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
Westworld 


Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story **WINNER**
Godless
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
The Looming Tower
Patrick Melrose 


Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Born This Way
Project Runway
Queer Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Voice


Outstanding Choreography

The Late Late Show With James Corden 
Routines: The Greatest Showman, Crosswalk the Musical
Chloe Arnold, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance
Routines: Brand New, To Make You Feel My Love
Mandy Moore, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance
Routines: Change Is Everything, Strange Fruit
Travis Wall, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance
Routines: The Man That Got Away, L-O-V-E
Al Blackstone, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance
Routines: Prism, Say You Won't Let Go
Christopher Scott, Choreographer


Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

The Ranch
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

Superior Donuts
Patti Lee, Director of Photography

Will & Grace **WINNER**
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography


Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta **WINNER**
Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Barry 
Paula Huidobro, Director of Photography

The End Of The F***ing World
Justin Brown, Director of Photography

GLOW
Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Insecure
Patrick Cady, ASC, Director of Photography

Mozart In The Jungle
Tobias Datum, Director of Photography


Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Crown
Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, Director of Photography

The Handmaid's Tale
Colin Watkinson, Director of Photography

Legion
Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

Ozark
Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography

Stranger Things
Tim Ives, Director of Photography

Westworld
John Grillo, Director of Photography


Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie

The Alienist
PJ Dillon, ISC, Director of Photography

Fahrenheit 451
Kramer Morgenthau, ASC, Director of Photography

Genius: Picasso **WINNER**
Mathias Herndl, Director of Photography

Godless
Steven Meizler, Director of Photography

Twin Peaks
Peter Deming, ASC, Director of Photography

USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Stephan Pehrsson, Director of Photography


Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown - "Lagos"
Morgan Fallon, Director of Photography
Jerry Risius, Director of Photography
Tarik Hameedi, Director of Photography

Blue Planet II - "The Deep"
Gavin Thurston, Photography

Blue Planet II - "One Ocean"
Ted Giffords, Photography
Roger Munns, Photography

Chef's Table
Adam Bricker, Director of Photography

Jane
Ellen Kuras, Director of Photography
Hugo van Lawick, Archival Photography


Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race
Joshua Gitersonke, Director of Photography
Alan Weeks, Cinematography by
Ryan Shaw, Cinematography by
David D'Angelo, Cinematography by
Petr Cikhart, Cinematography by

Born This Way
Bruce Ready, Director of Photography

Deadliest Catch
David Reichert, Director of Photography
Charlie Beck, Director of Photography
Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography
Ben Staley, Director of Photography
Josh Thomas, Director of Photography

Life Below Zero
Danny Day, Director of Photography
John Griber, Director of Photography
Mike Cheeseman, Director of Photography
Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography
Terry Pratt, Director of Photography

Queer Eye
Garrett Rose, Director of Photography

RuPaul's Drag Race
Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography
 

Outstanding Commercial

"Alexa Loses Her Voice" - Amazon
"Earth: Shot On iPhone" - iPhone
"In Real Life - Monica Lewinsky" - Anti-Bullying
"It's A Tide Ad" - Tide
"The Talk" - P&G - My Black Is Beautiful **WINNER**


Outstanding Period Costumes

The Alienist
The Crown **WINNER**
Genius: Picasso
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outlander


Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Fahrenheit 451
Game Of Thrones **WINNER**
The Handmaid's Tale
A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Westworld


Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story **WINNER**
black-ish
Empire
Grace And Frankie
This Is Us


Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming

Dancing With The Stars
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
RuPaul's Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman's Show
 

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Andre Allen
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee - "Episode 2061"

Paul Pennolino
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Episode 421"

Tim Mancinelli
The Late Late Show With James Corden - "Episode 0416"

Jim Hoskinson
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - "Episode 438"

Carrie Brownstein
Portlandia - "Riot Spray"

Don Roy King
Saturday Night Live - "Host: Donald Glover"
 

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Bryan Fogel
Icarus

Brett Morgen
Jane

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick
The Vietnam War • Episode 8: The History Of The World (April 1969-May 1970)

Chapman Way and Maclain Way
Wild Wild Country - "Part 3"

Judd Apatow
The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling
 

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Bertram van Munster
The Amazing Race - "It’s Just A Million Dollars, No Pressure"

Patrick McManus
American Ninja Warrior - "Daytona Beach Qualifiers"

Nick Murray
RuPaul's Drag Race - "10s Across The Board"

Ken Fuchs
Shark Tank - "Episode 903" 

Alan Carter
The Voice - "Live Top 11 Performances"
 

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Game Of Thrones - "Beyond The Wall"
Tim Porter, ACE, Editor

Game Of Thrones - "The Dragon And The Wolf"
Crispin Green, Editor

Game Of Thrones - "The Spoils Of War"
Katie Weiland, ACE, Editor

The Handmaid's Tale - "June" **WINNER**
Wendy Hallam Martin, Editor

Stranger Things - "Chapter Nine: The Gate"
Kevin D. Ross, ACE, Editor


Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta - "Alligator Man"
Isaac Hagy, Editor

Atlanta - "Teddy Perkins"
Kyle Reiter, Editor

Barry - "Chapter Eight: Know Your Truth"
Kyle Reiter, Editor

Barry - "Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going"
Jeff Buchanan, Editor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - "Pilot" **WINNER**
Brian A. Kates, ACE, Editor


Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory - "The Bow Tie Asymmetry"
Peter Chakos, Editor

Mom - "Crazy Snakes And A Clog To The Head"
Joe Bella, Editor

One Day At A Time - "Not Yet"
Pat Barnett, ACE, Editor

Roseanne - "Darlene v. David"
Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor

Will & Grace - "Grandpa Jack" **WINNER**
Peter Beyt, Editor


Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - "Alone"
Emily Greene, Editor

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - "House By The Lake"
Shelly Westerman, Editor

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - "Manhunt"
Chi-Yoon Chung, Editor

Twin Peaks - "Part 8"
Duwayne Dunham, Editor

USS Callister (Black Mirror) **WINNER**
Selina MacArthur, Editor


Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018
Brad Conlin, Editor
Tom Jarvis, Editor

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Jeff U'ren, Editor

Drunk History - "Heroines"
John Cason, Editor

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It's Complicated)
Jesse Coane, Editor
Charles Divak, Editor
Daphne Gomez-Mena, Editor
Andrew Mendelson, Editor
Tennille Uithof, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Wax President Harding (segment)"
Anthony Miale, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Border Patrol (segment)"
Ryan Barger, Editor


Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown - "Lagos"
Hunter Gross, ACE, Editor

The Defiant Ones - "Episode 3"
Lasse Järvi, Editor
Doug Pray, Editor

Jane
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor
Brett Morgen, Editor
Will Znidaric, Editor

Wild Wild Country - "Part 3"
Neil Meiklejohn, Editor

The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor


Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Or Competition Reality Program

The Amazing Race - "It’s Just A Million Dollars, No Pressure"
American Ninja Warrior • Daytona Beach Qualifiers
Queer Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Voice


Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way
Deadliest Catch - "Battle Lines"
Life Below Zero - "The 11th Hour"
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - "10s Across The Board"
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell - "Sikhs In America"


Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series

The Crown
Game Of Thrones 
GLOW 
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Westworld **WINNER**


Outstanding Hairstyling For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special

Dancing With The Stars
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
RuPaul's Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
The Voice


Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie

American Horror Story: Cult
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story **WINNER**
Genius: Picasso
Godless
The Last Tycoon
Twin Peaks


Outstanding Interactive Program

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Saturday Night Live


Outstanding Original Interactive Program

Back To The Moon
Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab
Coco VR
NASA JPL: Cassini's Grand Finale **WINNER**
Spider-Man Homecoming VR Experience


Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program

Mr. Robot
Rick And Morty
Silicon Valley
13 Reasons Why
Westworld **WINNER**


Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program

CONAN Without Borders
The Oscars
RuPaul's Drag Race
Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen
America's Got Talent
Dancing With The Stars
Saturday Night Live
So You Think You Can Dance
The Voice


Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
The Oscars
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
71st Annual Tony Awards


Outstanding Main Title Design

The Alienist
Altered Carbon
Counterpart **WINNER**
GLOW
Westworld


Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Game Of Thrones
GLOW
The Handmaid's Tale
This Is Us
Vikings
Westworld **WINNER**


Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing With The Stars
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
RuPaul's Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
The Voice


Outstanding Makeup For A Limited Series Or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Story: Cult
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story **WINNER**
Genius: Picasso
The Last Tycoon
Twin Peaks


Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special

American Horror Story: Cult 
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story 
Game Of Thrones **WINNER**
Star Trek: Discovery
Westworld


Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Game Of Thrones - "The Dragon And The Wolf" **WINNER**
Ramin Djawadi

Marvel's Jessica Jones - "AKA Playland"
Sean Callery

Once Upon A Time - "Leaving Storybrooke"
Mark Isham, Cindy O'Connor, and Michael Simon

SEAL Team - "Pattern Of Life"
W.G. Snuffy Walden and A. Patrick Rose

Star Wars Rebels - "Family Reunion - And Farewell" 
Kevin Kiner

Westworld - "Akane No Mai"
Ramin Djawadi
 

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Alias Grace - "Part 1"
Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna

The Commuter (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams)
Harry Gregson-Williams

Crazy Diamond (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams)
Cristobal Tapia De Veer

Godless - "Homecoming"
Carlos Rafael Rivera

March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step **WINNER**
Cyril Aufort

USS Callister (Black Mirror) • Netflix
Daniel Pemberton
 

Outstanding Music Direction

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live At The Apollo
Bruno Mars, Music Director

Elton John: I'm Still Standing - A Grammy Salute
Davey Johnstone, Music Director

The Oscars
Harold Wheeler, Music Director

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
Adam Wayne Blackstone, Music Director

Tony Bennett: The Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song
Gregg Field, Music Director
 

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

"Totally Gay"
Music & Lyrics by Mark Rivers
Big Mouth - "Am I Gay?"

"In The Market For A Miracle"
Music & Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
A Christmas Story Live!

"High Crimes and Misdemeanors"
Music & Lyrics by Jonathan Coulton
The Good Fight - "Day 450"

"Just Getting Started"
Lyrics by Alan Bergman and Marilyn Bergman, Music by Dave Grusin
If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast

"Come Back Barack"
Music by Eli Brueggemann
Saturday Night Live - "Host: Chance The Rapper"

"The Buddy Song"
Music & Lyrics by Steve Martin
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
 

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Godless **WINNER**
Carlos Rafael Rivera

The Last Tycoon
Mychael Danna

Marvel's The Defenders
John Paesano

The Putin Interviews
Jeff Beal

Somebody Feed Phil
Mike S. Olson, Bridget Ellen Kearney, Michael Calabrese, and Rachael Price

The Tick
Chris Bacon
 

Outstanding Music Supervision

Atlanta - "Alligator Man"
Jen Malone and Fam Udeorji

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel **WINNER**
Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and Daniel Palladino

Stranger Things - "Trick Or Treat, Freak"
Nora Felder

This Is Us - "That'll Be The Day"
Jennifer Pyken

Westworld - "Akane No Mai"
Sean O'Meara


Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Katt Williams, Atlanta
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine 
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm 
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live 
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
 

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Matthew Goode, The Crown
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter 
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us **WINNER**
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld 
 

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes, black-ish
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live **WINNER**
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace 
 

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Diana Rigg, Game Of Thrones
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid's Tale
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Viola Davis, Scandal


Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Miles Tagtmeyer, Broken
DeStorm Power, Caught The Series
Alexis Denisof, I Love Bekka & Lucy
James Corden, James Corden's Next James Corden **WINNER**
Melvin Jackson Jr., This Eddie Murphy Role Is Mine, Not Yours


Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Kelli O'Hara, The Accidental Wolf
Diarra Kilpatrick, American Koko
Christina Pickles, Break A Hip **WINNER**
Lee Garlington, Broken
Naomi Grossman, Ctrl Alt Delete
Megan Amram, An Emmy For Megan


Outstanding Narrator

Sir David Attenborough, Blue Planet II
Carl Reiner, If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast
Morgan Freeman, March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step
Charles Dance, Savage Kingdom
Liev Schreiber, 24/7 - "Canelo-Golovkin"


Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game Of Games
Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway 
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell


Outstanding Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Flint


Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards
60th Annual Grammy Awards 
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Night Of Too Many Stars: America Unites For Autism Programs
The Oscars


Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It's Complicated)
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life


Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

aka Wyatt Cenac
An Emmy For Megan
Grey's Anatomy: B Team
James Corden's Next James Corden **WINNER**
The Walking Dead: Red Machete


Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Between The Scenes - The Daily Show 
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Creating Saturday Night Live
Gay Of Thrones
Honest Trailers
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Cover Room


Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

The Americans: The Final Season
Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: America’s Obsessions
Jay Leno's Garage
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen


Outstanding Children's Program

Alexa & Katie
Fuller House
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special **WINNER**
A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Star Wars Rebels


Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Icarus
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring A Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention Of Tony Clifton
Mister Rogers: It's You I Like
Spielberg
The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling


Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

American Masters
Blue Planet II
The Defiant Ones
The Fourth Estate
Wild Wild Country 


Outstanding Informational Series Or Special

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson
Vice


Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

City Of Ghosts
Jane
Strong Island
What Haunts Us


Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye 
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are?


Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Intervention
Naked And Afraid
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell


Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice 


Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Game Of Thrones
Homeland
Star Trek: Discovery
Stranger Things **WINNER**
Westworld 


Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Atlanta **WINNER**
Ballers
Barry
Star Wars Rebels
Vice Principals


Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

American Horror Story: Cult
Fahrenheit 451
Godless
Twin Peaks
USS Callister (Black Mirror) **WINNER**
Waco


Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Blue Planet II
The Defiant Ones
Jane
The Vietnam War • Episode 6: Things Fall Apart (January 1968-July 1968)
Wild Wild Country


Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Game Of Thrones **WINNER**
The Handmaid's Tale
Mr. Robot
Stranger Things
Westworld


Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Fahrenheit 451
Genius: Picasso **WINNER**
Twin Peaks
Waco


Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Barry **WINNER**
Family Guy
Modern Family
Mozart In The Jungle
Silicon Valley


Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Oscars
The Voice


Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
The Defiant Ones
Jane
The Vietnam War 
Wild Wild Country


Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Altered Carbon
Game Of Thrones **WINNER**
Lost In Space
Stranger Things
Westworld


Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

The Alienist **WINNER**
The Crown
Gotham
The Handmaid's Tale
Mr. Robot 


Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Norman Howell, Stunt Coordinator

Cobra Kai
Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator

GLOW **WINNER**
Shauna Duggins, Stunt Coordinator

Saturday Night Live
Brian Kenneth Smyj, Stunt Coordinator

Shameless
Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator


Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

The Blacklist
Cort L Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator

Blindspot
Christopher Place, Stunt Coordinator

Game Of Thrones **WINNER**
Rowley Irlam, Stunt Coordinator

Marvel's The Punisher 
Thom Williams, Stunt Coordinator

Westworld
Doug Coleman and Brian Machleit, Stunt Coordinator


Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

The Big Bang Theory
Dancing With The Stars
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live 
The Voice


Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
The Oscars
2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake 


Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown - "Southern Italy"
Anthony Bourdain

The Defiant Ones - "Episode 1"
Allen Hughes, Lasse Järvi, and Doug Pray

Icarus
Bryan Fogel, Mark Monroe, and Jon Bertain

Jane
Brett Morgen

Mister Rogers: It's You I Like
JoAnn Young

The Vietnam War • Episode 8: The History Of The World (April 1969-May 1970)
Geoffrey C. Ward

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, co-hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Check out the full list of nominees and ET’s ongoing Emmy coverage here.

