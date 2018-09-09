John Legend Is an EGOT Winner

That’s right, John Legend is an official EGOT winner.

During the Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend, the singer won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) as a producer of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, rounding out previous wins for a GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony Award. (He is also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for the NBC special.)

Since 2006, Legend has scored a grand total of 10 GRAMMYs -- including Best New Artist and Best R&B Album. The 39-year-old artist won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2015 for Selma's "Glory," and he most recently took home a Tony Award in 2017 as the co-producer of Jitney, which won for Best Revival of a Play.

“Being a part of Jesus Christ Superstar was one of my favorite experiences in my career," Legend said in an statement following the nominations. "Such a wonderful show, such a wonderful team. I couldn't be more proud of what we all did together and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to do this.”

Speaking with ET over the summer, Legend admitted it would be "pretty incredible" if he were to become an EGOT winner. "I never thought about it as a goal," he said. "But when I got close I thought, 'Well, that would be really cool.'"

The 70th Creative Arts Emmy Awards were handed out over two days, from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A telecast of the awards will air Saturday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, co-hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Check out the full list of nominees and ET’s ongoing Emmy coverage here.