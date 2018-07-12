John Legend's Emmy Nominations Bring Him One Step Closer to Becoming an EGOT Winner

John Legend is just one Emmy away from becoming an EGOT winner!

It was announced Thursday morning that the "All of Me" singer has been nominated for two Emmys – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for his titular role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. This marks the first time Legend has been nominated for the small screen's biggest award.

If he does win, Legend will earn the highly coveted honor of someone who has won all four major annual American entertainment awards: Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony.

Since 2006, Legend has scored a grand total of 10 GRAMMYs – including Best New Artist and Best R&B Album. The 39-year-old artist won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2015 for Selma's "Glory," and he most recently took home a Tony Award in 2017 as the co-producer of Jitney, which won for Best Revival of a Play.

“Being a part of Jesus Christ Superstar was one of my favorite experiences in my career," Legend said in his official Emmy nominations reaction statement. "Such a wonderful show, such a wonderful team. I couldn't be more proud of what we all did together and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to do this.”

ET recently spoke with Legend at the launch of his new Legend Vineyards Exclusive (LVE) rosé in Beverly Hills, California, last month and the entrepreneur admitted that it would be "pretty incredible" if he were to become an EGOT winner.

"I never thought about it as a goal," he admitted to ET. "But when I got close I thought, 'Well, that would be really cool.'"

13 nominations for Jesus Christ Superstar this morning! John got two emmy nominations! If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved. But it’s ok I AM SO PROUD! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2018

Chrissy Teigen also took to Twitter to reveal her excitement for her husband's new nominations and potential EGOT status.

"13 nominations for Jesus Christ Superstar this morning!" she wrote. "John got two emmy nominations! If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved. But it’s ok I AM SO PROUD!"

Only a handful of stars have joined the exclusive EGOT club with notable winners including Audrey Hepburn, James Earl Jones, Barbra Streisand, Rita Moreno, Liza Minnelli and Quincy Jones.

