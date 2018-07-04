John Legend Shares a Sweet New Pic of 'Little Miles' as Luna Helps Him Prep for 4th of July Festivities

John Legend is head over heels for his adorable son, 1-month-old Miles.

The 39-year-old musician took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the latest photo of the cute newborn, whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen.

Clad in a white onesie, Miles is looking up at the camera and showing off an adorably serious stare and some sweet baby rolls in the shot. Meanwhile, only Legend’s ripped jean-adorned knees are visible as the dad of two — the couple also share 2-year-old Luna — snaps the pic.

“My little Miles,” Legend captioned the photo.

Teigen was also feeling the love on Wednesday. In her Instagram Story, the 32-year-old model posted precious videos of Luna helping her dad blow up red, white and blue beach balls for the family’s Fourth of July festivities.

The Teigen-Legend clan weren’t the only ones to celebrate America on Wednesday. Stars like Kim Kardashian West, Mariah Carey, Rita Ora and Heidi Klum also got in on the action. Throwback pics, a behind the scenes video, lingerie shots and trips to national monuments were among the patriotic activities.

Other stars like Ellen DeGeneres, Cynthia Nixon and Common marked the holiday with social media posts highlighting the refugee crisis and protesting President Donald Trump.

Watch the video below to see how celebs celebrated the holiday in years past!

