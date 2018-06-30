Chrissy Teigen and Baby Miles Introduce John Legend at Families Belong Together March

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made the Families Belong Together march a family affair.

The 32-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host took the stage at the Los Angeles rally on Saturday with her newborn son, Miles, in her arms to introduce her husband, who performed his new song, "Preach."

"Let go of fear and see each other's humanity," the mother of two told the crowd at the event. Following Teigen's speech, Legend also encouraged people to take action and spread the word about putting a stop to immigrant parents being separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"You can't just talk about it or tweet about it. You've got to do something," Legend passionately expressed. "We wrote this song that feels right for this moment… I know a lot of us have a strong temptation to just disengage, but we can't. We can't do that. I can't do that. I have to do something."

Singer John Legend just sang his new song "Preach" to protesters in Los Angeles. Before that, he said: "You can't just talk about it or tweet about it. You've got to do something." pic.twitter.com/xMvt3uOCfq — Veronica Rocha (@VeronicaRochaLA) June 30, 2018

Following the performance, Teigen took to Instagram to share a touching snap of herself and her son onstage. "Baby’s first rally. #keepfamiliestogether," she captioned the photo.

baby’s first rally. #keepfamiliestogether A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 30, 2018 at 12:33pm PDT

Last week, Legend performed "Preach" for the first time at an event in Los Angeles, where ET was in attendance.

"We've been watching what's happening on the border and the turmoil the world is in right now. Every time we get outraged...it feels all you can do is tweet or vent about it," he said prior to debuting the song. "But, sometimes you have to do something. You can't just preach."

"We've been watching what's happening on the border and the turmoil the world is in right now. Every time we get outraged...it feels all you can do is tweet or vent about it. But, sometimes you have to do something. You can't just preach." @johnlegend debuts new song #Preach 💛 pic.twitter.com/amMYsgexa3 — Elisa Osegueda (@elisaosegueda) June 22, 2018

Teigen and Legend aren't the only celebrities who have spoken out and supported the Families Belong Together protest. Kerry Washington, Julianne Hough and Eva Longoria are among the stars who have spoken out against President Donald Trump's controversial "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which resulted in roughly 2,000 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during a six-week period in April and May.

Trump signed an executive order last Wednesday to reverse his policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, the administration's "zero tolerance" policy of prosecuting illegal border crossings remains in place, meaning families can still be held in detention centers.

See how celebrities are reacting in the video below.

