Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Videos of Luna Getting Her Passport Photo Taken -- Watch

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's adorable 2-year-old daughter glamorously arrived to a Kinko's on Friday to have her passport photo taken -- and, naturally, Teigen shared the experience on her social media.

“Let’s get this sh*t over with," the 32-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host sarcastically captioned a video of Luna entering the store in a red dress, a beige jacket and white sandals while fabulously wearing pink sunglasses and holding a matching water bottle. The tiny toddler was accompanied by her grandma, and Teigen's mother, Vilailuck.

"It's a passport photo," Teigen says in the clip.

In a second video, Luna is sitting on her father's lap while he's behind the white screen and holding her up.

"I'm crying," the mother of two wrote alongside the video. While Luna is getting her photo taken, Legend and Teigen try to make Luna smile by saying "cheese."

Legend and Teigen recently welcomed their second child together, son Miles. Last week, the "Love Me Now" singer told ET that Luna is a great big sister, but still wants all his attention.

“She’s doing great! She loves [being a big sister],” Legend marveled. “She’s very caring with him and sweet with him. She gets a little jealous every once in a while and she’ll make sure she gets my attention because she knows I’m paying attention to Miles.”

Meanwhile, Teigen also mentioned to ET that she can't wait to take Luna to her first red carpet premiere to watch her new film, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

