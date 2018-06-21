Chrissy Teigen Trolls John Legend by Having Daughter Luna Pose With an Arthur Doll

Chrissy Teigen has taken trolling to a whole new level!

The 32-year-old model posted an seriously cute snap to Instagram on Wednesday of her and John Legend's 2-year-old daughter, Luna, sitting comfortably outside on a pink chair with a sun umbrella while holding an Arthur doll.

"Luna and daddy," Teigen quipped in the caption. As many fans know, Arthur is oftentimes referred to as Legend's cartoon doppelganger.

Luna and daddy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 20, 2018 at 3:53pm PDT

This isn't the first time Teigen has joined the Twitterverse in comparing her husband to the cartoon character. Last year, after sporting a yellow turtleneck in La La Land, people began to notice the undeniable similarities between the Legend and Arthur.

"John, when you tell him he looks like Arthur," Teigen tweeted alongside a pic of Arthur's clenched fist.

John when you tell him he looks like Arthur pic.twitter.com/0NW3NDtAb1 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2017

"I hadn't even heard of this Arthur character til now," the 39-year-old R&B singer replied in a tweet. "Was he around when I was a kid?"

I hadn't even heard of this Arthur character til now. Was he around when I was a kid? — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 21, 2017

Teigen and Legend recently welcomed their second child, son Miles, last month, but we've yet to get a pic of him posing with Arthur.

Check out the video for Teigen's thoughts on motherhood:

