Chrissy Teigen Grabs Del Taco in a Stunning Pink Gown After Husband John Legend's Rosé Launch Party

Pretty in pink!

Chrissy Teigen had a fun family night out to support husband John Legend launch his new Legend Vineyards Exclusive (LVE) rosé in Beverly Hills, California, at an Airbnb Concert where the 10-time Grammy award winner serenaded the crowd.

The 32-year-old mom chose a flirty blush pink cutout gown by Cinq à Sept adorned with gemstone hoop earrings to match Legend's salmon pink Alexander McQueen suit. Two-year-old daughter Luna joined her parents, looking absolutely adorable in a striped blue pom pom dress.

In true Chrissy fashion, the social media star and cookbook author stopped by fast food joint Del Taco after the glamorous soiree, where she snapped a pic in the restaurant waiting for her "2 chicken soft tacos, extra del scorcho," which she hilariously posted on Instagram.

2 chicken soft tacos, extra del scorcho A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 21, 2018 at 10:57pm PDT

The chic couple recently welcomed their second child, Miles, in May and Legend exclusively told ET how he and his wife are making parenting work with their busy schedules.

“It's a new challenge. It takes a little bit more logistical planning and we kind of split off where I take Luna and Chrissy takes Miles,” Legend said. “But I think when you have a good partner, it makes it easier to do it.”

As for Luna? She's adjusting just fine as a big sister.

“She’s doing great! She loves [being a big sister],” Legend marveled. “She’s very caring with him and sweet with him. She gets a little jealous every once in a while and she’ll make sure she gets my attention because she knows I’m paying attention to Miles.”

Read our full interview with Legend here and watch Teigen get real about motherhood in the video below.

