Chrissy Teigen 'Can't Wait' to Bring Daughter Luna to the 'Hotel Transylvania 3' Premiere (Exclusive)

Chrissy Teigen has documented daughter Luna's love of fairy tailes and princesses, but it turns out she has a monstrous side, too. "What kid doesn't love monsters? My daughter loves them," Teigen reveals about what inspired her to join the cast of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. This Saturday's premiere might even mark the 2-year-old's red carpet debut, as mom herself explains, "I can't wait to be able to bring her down to that red carpet and be able to go see this movie. I just cannot wait!"

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation leaves the titular hotel behind for some R&R on a cruise ship, as Dracula (Adam Sandler), daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) and the gang meet new friends and face new danger in the form of an ancient baddie.

"Captain Ericka is a descendent of the Van Helsings. She's like a double agent, pretending to be a friendly cruise captain when she's actually planning to take down Drac," Andy Samberg teases of what the family is up against this time. "Nefarious, to say the least."

Hotel Transylvania 3 hits theaters on July 13, but in the meantime, meet all of the animated vacationers, posing -- via Hollywood movie magic -- alongside their human counterparts.

Selena Gomez as Mavis

"I love the feeling of making people laugh, 'cause there is not a better feeling in the world," Gomez says of returning for Transylvania 3 as the "teenage" vampire Mavis, who is more than 100 years old. Of the hijinks in this one, she adds, "I mean, it wouldn't be a vacation without some adventure, so we're up to a lot of fun things."

Chrissy Teigen as Crystal

"I'm a big fan of the movies, number one, but also, I always thought I had a good cartoon-y voice, and it was kind of a dream of mine to be able to do an animated film," Teigen says of joining the franchise as the invisible woman, Crystal. "I love David [Spade]. I have a good relationship with him, and I've always thought he was completely hysterical, so they asked me to be his girlfriend, Crystal, and I was like, 'Sign me up, I'm in.'"

David Spade as Griffin the Invisible Man

Now that he has a (literally) invisible girlfriend, Spade says of Griffin, "I offer Drac some advice in the romance department. I'm sort of his invisible wingman -- and I hang out with the crew and I'm with all the fun people. But I have to put up with getting poked and prodded and stepped on and knocked around, because I am invisible and it comes with the territory."

Keegan-Michael Key as Murray the Mummy

"On vacation, Murray can't wait to unwrap and pamper himself with an all-day seaweed rewrap," Key jokes of what his mummy alter-ego, a best friend to Dracula and Frankenstein, gets up to on the cruise ship. "But his spa appointment has to wait when he learns of a much bigger problem threatening his friends."

Andy Samberg as Johnny

"Johnny always manages to stay pretty chill, but he's stoked about the cruise's all-night monster music festival because he's very into music," the actor teases of how one of the sole humans amid all the monsters fits into the tale. "What he doesn't realize is that the fate of all the monsters will depend on his DJ skills."

Kathryn Hahn as Ericka Van Helsing

Ericka may be the bad buy, but Hahn has nothing but sweet things to say about her animated alter-ego: "I think she's very charming, very personable, she has an adorable haircut. And she is most importantly a human that is hanging out in a world of monsters."

Jim Gaffigan as Abraham Van Helsing

"I play Abraham Van Helsing, who's probably the most famous monster hunter ever," Gaffigan explains. "The ultimate challenge for him to is to get Dracula. So, we need to find out: Will Van Helsing finally get Dracula?" The hitch in his plan? A relationship brewing between his great-granddaughter and his bloodsucking nemesis. "It’s like Romeo and Juliet, except for it's animated and it's for monsters," the actor jokes. "And it's not Shakespearean."

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Join our favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing for Drac's Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monsterkind."

