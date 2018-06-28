Chrissy Teigen Steps Out in Sexy Black Mini-Dress 6 Weeks After Giving Birth

Chrissy Teigen is showing off her post-baby body!

The 32-year-old model donned a black mini-dress to the star-studded Restoration Hardware x General Public launch in Los Angeles on Wednesday, exactly six weeks after giving birth to her second child, Miles.

Alongside husband John Legend, who looked dapper in a blue suit, Teigen stunned in the trench coat-like dress that included a high slit and low neckline. The mother of two wore her hair in a slicked back ponytail and finished the look with a nameplate necklace, black pumps, a black clutch and bright red lipstick.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for RH

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for RH

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for RH

Teigen and Legend were grinning throughout the whole event, and were even captured laughing together at one point. The couple also took the time to pose for pics with some of their famous friends, including Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. Also in attendance at the event were Ellen Pompeo, Nate Berkus, Johnny Knoxville and January Jones.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for RH

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for RH

Teigen and Legend have been adjusting to Miles' arrival. Last week, ET spoke with the 39-year-old R&B singer about fatherhood the second time around.

"It a new challenge. It takes a little bit more logistical planning and we kind of split off where I take Luna and Chrissy takes Miles," he admitted. "But I think when you have a good partner, it makes it easier to do it."

As for their 2-year-old daughter, Luna, she's taken to being a big sister with ease.

"She’s doing great! She loves [being a big sister]," Legend said of his first born. "She’s very caring with him and sweet with him. She gets a little jealous every once in a while and she’ll make sure she gets my attention because she knows I’m paying attention to Miles."

Earlier this year, ET spoke with Teigen during her pregnancy and echoed Legend’s comments about Luna preparing to be a big sister.

"She is so excited. Actually, she's got her little baby doll now that she's been really taking care of," she shared. "It's hard though, because she's definitely jealous of John and I. She's so protective of John and when we kiss, she, like, looks [up] from no matter where she is."

Here's more with the doting mom:

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen 'Can't Wait' to Bring Daughter Luna to the 'Hotel Transylvania 3' Premiere (Exclusive)

Chrissy Teigen Tells Fans She's 'All for Talking About IVF' After Sharing Sweet New Photo of Miles

Chrissy Teigen Grabs Del Taco in a Stunning Pink Gown After Husband John Legend's Rosé Launch Party

Related Gallery