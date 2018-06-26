Chrissy Teigen Tells Fans She's 'All for Talking About IVF' After Sharing Sweet New Photo of Miles

Chrissy Teigen is once again getting candid about how IVF helped her become a mother.

The Sports Illustrated model took to Twitter on Tuesday to clarify a few things for fans. When one follower asked, “I know IVF was used for Luna was it used for baby brother also?” To which Chrissy replied, “Yep, he was on ice a smidge longer. Science and the human body are beautiful.”

Later, a fan asked if this line of questioning offended Teigen, but she soon cleared the air that she wants to demystify the IVF process for people as much as possible.

“I wasn’t offended by it – people are just curious and I think hearing success stories gives people hope. I’m all about talking about IVF,” she wrote.

Prior to discussing her pregnancy, Teigen also posted a new still of her precious 1-month-old son on Instagram. In the image, Miles is lying on a giraffe-print blanket with his arms and legs extended.

Courtesy of Twitter

As fans know, the 32-year-old cover girl hasn’t been shy about sharing her pregnancy struggles with her fans. Even before she announced she was pregnant with Luna in 2015, she spoke candidly about their journey to parenthood.

"John and I were having trouble. We would have had kids five, six years ago if it had happened," Teigen said on the FABLife in September of 2015. "But my gosh, it's been a process."

