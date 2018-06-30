Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria and More Stars Support Families Belong Together Marches Across the U.S.
The stars came out on Saturday to support Families Belong Together.
Celebs like Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria and more have been outspoken supporters of the coalition, which was formed in response to President Donald Trump's controversial "zero tolerance" immigration policy. Roughly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during a six-week period in April and May.
Trump signed an executive order last Wednesday to reverse his policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, the administration's "zero tolerance" policy of prosecuting illegal border crossings remains in place, meaning families can still be held in detention centers.
According to section one of the new order, the administration will continue to prosecute crimes of "improper entry" and "maintain family unity, including by detaining alien families together where appropriate and consistent with law and available resources."
While John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Eugenio Derbez, Laverne Cox and more are expected to make an appearance at the Families Belong Together march in LA on Saturday, stars have been speaking out on social media from all over the country.
"Families seeking safety in our country need protection, understanding and opportunity, not detention. This is a moral choice, not a political one. #keepfamiliestogether #june30," Gomez wrote on Twitter. See more posts below.
Last weekend, Lena Dunham, Sia, Amber Heard, Joshua Jackson and others traveled to Tornillo, Texas -- the site of a US-Mexico border checkpoint and a temporary shelter for unaccompanied migrant minors -- to protest Trump's policies. And earlier this month, George and Amal Clooney made a donation of $100,000 to help immigrant children separated from their families.
Celebs have also spoken out about the issue on TV, as Rachel Maddow also struggled to keep her composure during last Tuesday’s live taping of The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, when talking about "tender age" shelters. Watch below:
