Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria and More Stars Support Families Belong Together Marches Across the U.S.

The stars came out on Saturday to support Families Belong Together.

Celebs like Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria and more have been outspoken supporters of the coalition, which was formed in response to President Donald Trump's controversial "zero tolerance" immigration policy. Roughly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during a six-week period in April and May.

Trump signed an executive order last Wednesday to reverse his policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, the administration's "zero tolerance" policy of prosecuting illegal border crossings remains in place, meaning families can still be held in detention centers.

According to section one of the new order, the administration will continue to prosecute crimes of "improper entry" and "maintain family unity, including by detaining alien families together where appropriate and consistent with law and available resources."

While John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Eugenio Derbez, Laverne Cox and more are expected to make an appearance at the Families Belong Together march in LA on Saturday, stars have been speaking out on social media from all over the country.

"Families seeking safety in our country need protection, understanding and opportunity, not detention. This is a moral choice, not a political one. #keepfamiliestogether #june30," Gomez wrote on Twitter. See more posts below.

Families seeking safety in our country need protection, understanding and opportunity, not detention. This is a moral choice, not a political one. #keepfamiliestogether#june30 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 30, 2018

We’re not backing down. #familiesbelongtogether A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:56am PDT

#familysbelongtogether nyc @alysiareiner @kerrywashington @padmalakshmi A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:21am PDT

#FamiliesBelongTogetherLA A post shared by @ lauradern on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:46am PDT

The real America A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Jun 30, 2018 at 8:30am PDT

A post shared by @ellenpage on Jun 30, 2018 at 7:57am PDT

#FamiliesBelongTogether NYC A post shared by Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) on Jun 30, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

I'm proud to support the thousands upon thousands of people taking to the streets on Saturday to say #FamiliesBelongTogether. https://t.co/rKVa6k58uYhttps://t.co/kmraysnIRI — zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) June 29, 2018

Indefinite family detention, blanket rejection of asylum, group hearings, failure to reunite families under court order. This cannot stand. Raise your voice. Fight for justice. Text BELONG to 97779. Join one of 600+ protests near you. #KeepFamilesTogether#FamiliesBelongTogetherpic.twitter.com/Dch9ad4oxt — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 30, 2018

Cut vacation short so I could march with you all in DC tomorrow and boy am I glad to be back home pic.twitter.com/SJ9MU0X6rK — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 30, 2018

Last weekend, Lena Dunham, Sia, Amber Heard, Joshua Jackson and others traveled to Tornillo, Texas -- the site of a US-Mexico border checkpoint and a temporary shelter for unaccompanied migrant minors -- to protest Trump's policies. And earlier this month, George and Amal Clooney made a donation of $100,000 to help immigrant children separated from their families.

Celebs have also spoken out about the issue on TV, as Rachel Maddow also struggled to keep her composure during last Tuesday’s live taping of The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, when talking about "tender age" shelters. Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloé Kardashian Says Separating Children From Parents at U.S. Border Is 'Heartbreaking'

Tessa Thompson Says It's an 'Instinct' to Join Socially-Conscious Projects Amid Border Controversy (Exclusive)

Chrissy Teigen, Anne Hathaway & More Sound Off on Immigrant Children Being Separated From Parents at US Border