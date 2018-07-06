Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Video of John Legend on Daddy Duty -- Watch

John Legend is the ultimate dad.

Being a parent to two little ones may be difficult, but it can also have its silly and sweet moments. On Friday, Chrissy Teigen shared a hilarious, yet adorable, video of the "A Good Night" crooner sitting on the couch burping his newborn son, Miles, while his 2-year-old daughter, Luna, sat on his shoulders and grabbed his face, bouncing around behind him. Legend was all smiles though, as he scrunched his face when his little girl almost poked him in the eye.

"Bahahahahaha," the Cravings: Hungry for More author simply captioned the heartwarming clip.

Teigen also took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of her husband and their two kids.

"The eyes say 'help,'" the Lip Sync Battle co-host wrote alongside the snap of Luna still sitting on her daddy's shoulders while he fed Miles a bottle.

ET sat down with Legend last month, where he opened up about Luna being a "great" big sister, yet still getting a little jealous every once in a while.

“She loves [being a big sister],” Legend marveled. “She’s very caring with him and sweet with him. She gets a little jealous every once in a while and she’ll make sure she gets my attention because she knows I’m paying attention to Miles.”

As far as being parents of two, he told ET that "it's a new challenge."

"It takes a little bit more logistical planning and we kind of split off where I take Luna and Chrissy takes Miles,” he explained. “But I think when you have a good partner, it makes it easier to do it.”

The couple, however, makes parenting seem easy. On Wednesday, the family shared videos and photos from their Fourth of July celebrations. During the day, Luna had all of her dad's attention as she helped him decorate for their party. before they danced together.

