Following the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last weekend, John Legend became one of the newest members of the exclusive EGOT club, and the humble star is giving credit where he feels credit is due to one of his close friends and collaborators, Common.

ET caught up with the singer at the Good+ Foundation's Evening Of Comedy & Music Benefit in New York where he dished on the momentous achievement of being one of only a handful of entertainers to take home an Emmy, a GRAMMY, and Oscar and a Tony.

"I wouldn't have an EGOT without Common," Legend said, referring to the pair's collaboration on the song "Glory," for the 2014 drama Selma.

Legend added that his EGOT also wouldn't have been possible "without Selma and that song."

The singer won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) as a producer of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert last Sunday -- where he joined the EGOT club alongside Broadway legends Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, who also took home the final award needed for their work on TV production of the famed rock opera.

Since 2006, Legend has scored a grand total of 10 GRAMMYs -- including Best New Artist and Best R&B Album. and he most recently took home a Tony Award in 2017 as the co-producer of Jitney, which won for Best Revival of a Play.

As for his Oscar, Legend and Common stood side-by-side on stage when they accepted the coveted award in 2015, and the pair took the stage yet again at the Good+ Foundation benefit on Wednesday for a live performance of "Glory."

ET spoke with Common before the event, and he marveled over his collaborator's incredible accomplishment.

"It's really surreal. I mean, it's inspiring. I believe he's the first black male to get that EGOT status and that's just amazing," the 46-year-old rapper shared. "To even know somebody that has an EGOT is incredible… I'm just grateful."

Common himself, however, is close to joining Legend in the club. The artist already has an Oscar and three GRAMMY awards, as well as an Emmy for his song "Letter to the Free" from the documentary 13th, meaning he's only a Tony award away from being an EGOT recipient as well.

While Legend now breathes the rarefied air of an EGOT recipient, the multi-talented star says it's the things he's accomplished in her personal life that he most treasures.

"I love being a father, [and] I love being a husband," said Legend, who shares a 2-year-old daughter and a 3-month-old son with his beloved wife, Chrissy Teigen. "I love just being a musician and getting to do what I love to do every day, which is write and perform songs and hopefully make people's lives a little better by the music and art that we create."

