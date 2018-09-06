A kiss for the man of the year!

Wednesday was a big night for John Legend. The 39-year-old singer was named one of British GQ’s Men of the Year and brought his supermodel wife, Chrissy Teigen, to the awards show to celebrate the victory.

Teigen was clearly proud of her man, presenting him with the Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man Award in London, England.

The always-affectionate couple showed some PDA on the carpet, but they really kicked things up a notch when getting back into their car at the end of the evening.

The sexy parents were spotted full-on making out in the back seat of their car, as Legend held Teigen’s face in his hands.

Teigen also shared some more safe for work photos from the event to her Instagram account, captioning one, “Mom and dad are out,” later adding on another image, “Is this blurry? I’ve had some wines.”

She also posted a pic of Legend hold up his award, writing, “Congrats, my most stylish man!”

Legend was also excited to celebrate his first GQ cover as one of British GQ’s Men of the Year. He posted a shot of himself holding up the cover as Teigen lounged next to him with her legs in the air.

For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

