Hollywood's hottest stars came ready to turn heads.

The 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards held at the Tate Modern in London, England, on Wednesday brought together some of the most beautiful, talented and stylish celebrities, all who oozed sex appeal on the red carpet in skin-flaunting designs or timeless tuxedos.

Among the captivating attendees was Zendaya, who arrived in a purple-and-yellow satin Ralph & Russo gown, featuring crystal chain mail bodice, draped shoulder detailing, a thigh-high slit and a velvet ribbon bow that was edged with silver xilions. The 22-year-old actress had her hair slicked back and rocked violet eyeshadow, bronzer and a nude glossy lip.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigenand John Legend were the epitome of perfection. The Lip Sync Battle co-host wowed in a blush-and-silver hand beaded Labourjoisie gown, featuring a plunging neckline and embellished with fringe hems and a velvet belted waist. Her singer hubby also looked exceptional in a bespoke navy velvet suit by Boss, which he paired with matching loafers.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Another couple who exuded elegance was Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen. The red-headed actress looked stunning in a black gown that featured a dramatic pleated train. Meanwhile, Cohen looked dapper in a blue velvet tuxedo by Paul Smith.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan was a vision in a burgundy Jason Wu short-sleeve crop top with a satin maxi shirt that was embellished with multi-colored stones.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Among the most daring looks on the red carpet was Rita Ora's Ralph & Russo creation. The "Girls" singer rocked a black tulle asymmetric ball gown, featuring a fan-inspired shoulder corsage, bustle and a contrasting navy silk-and-velvet belt that was embellished with multi-colored tiffany paillettes.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley kept things sexy and elegant in a vintage Atelier Versace dress that featured intricate cutouts on the bodice. The model's blonde locks were in soft curls and pulled in a half-up-half-down 'do and her makeup consisted of a smoldering smoky eye, bronzer and taupe lip.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kate Beckinsale showed some major skin in a red printed Julien Macdonald slinky design that featured a plunging neckline, side cutout and hip-high slit.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The men didn't hold back with their fashion. Chris Hemsworth looked ever-so-dapper in a navy suit with black lapels, a white button-up and a matching navy tie.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss

Chadwick Boseman stood out in a cream-colored Louis Vuitton double-breasted blazer and matching trousers.

Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum dared to be bold in a gray metallic shirt, which he paired with a gold shimmering blazer, black slacks and zebra print shoes. His wife, Emilie Livingston, also stood out from the crowd in a colorful Versace slip dress.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Luke Evans was smoldering in all-black Versace, while Tom Hiddleston opted for a classic black velvet tuxedo with a white dress shirt and bow tie.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss

This month has been filled with fantastic red carpet moments, with many more to come as festival season is in full swing and New York Fashion Week commences.

Check out what the stars have been wearing to the Venice Film Festival, in the gallery below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Looks Like a Total Boss Babe in Sleek Black Pantsuit

Cate Blanchett Is the Epitome of Elegance at Venice Film Festival -- See Her Glamorous Look!

Lady Gaga Is a Walking Fairy Tale at Venice Film Festival in Feathery Pink Valentino Dress

Related Gallery