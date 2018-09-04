All hail, Natalie Portman!

The actress, 37, looked like a golden goddess in a sparkly metallic gown by Gucci at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday.

Portman arrived at the premiere of the music drama Vox Lux, in which she stars opposite Jude Law, in the sequined gold number complete with box clutch, black pumps and glitzy circular earrings. The dress' plunging neckline, velvet waist bow and statement, structured shoulders added to the opulent vibe. This isn't the first time we've seen the star in voluminous shoulders. Portman paired the '80s-inspired trend with denim earlier in the summer -- a style that will be huge for fall.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The brunette's glam was equally stunning. Her romantic, side-parted waves softened the head-turning ensemble, while her brown eyes popped against the subtly smoky eyeshadow and purple liner.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The mom of two was seen stepping onto a boat outside of the Palazzina Grassi Hotel en route to the premiere with dancer husband Benjamin Millepied by her side.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Palazzina Grassi Hotel

