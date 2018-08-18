Safe and sound!

After a tumultuous vacation in Indonesia, Chrissy Teigen shared a precious photo of her kids, Luna and Miles, just as they arrived back in LA on Saturday.

In the new photo, Teigen and John Legend’s two-year-old daughter looks at a remote control on the plane while her baby brother happily rests nearby in a Nike onesie. Their mother was quick to clarify that she only sat Miles down in a chair for the photo, noting it’s not safe for babies to travel this way.

“We made it home! (photo for photo purposes, not approved seating by the FAA),” the 32-year-old wrote.

This amazing new image caps off a tropical getaway to Bali punctuated by cooking lessons, trips to the zoo, fun selfies and two earthquakes!

The first arrived early in the morning on Aug. 5 and measured a 7.0 on the Richter scale, causing massive devastation on the nearby Island of Nombok and killing at least 3.

When the earthquake began, Teigen immediately started live tweeting about it, writing, “Oh my god. Bali. Trembling. So long. Phewwwwww. Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 seconds of ‘hooooooly sh*t this is happening.’ I very calmly walked outside clutching my baby saying ‘I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked.’ Like a naked zombie.”

Later, she explained that the tremors following the quake were making it impossible for her to calm down, tweeting, “So many aftershocks. [I’m] either trembling or these little quakes won’t stop. I’M TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE.”

She soon discovered that local news was reporting on her tweets, including her mentioning that she was naked amid the quake, prompting her to write: ‘Great a news story just talked about my crotch tweet in the middle of [the] earthquake tweets I gotta delete it, that can’t be how I go down.”

Then, a second earthquake struck the same island four days later, which she also wrote about on Twitter.

“Earthquake in the daytime. That’s a change,” she wrote. When asked by a fan if it was a big one or a small one, she replied, “Little. Guessing the 3’s. High 3’s?”

A follower soon chimed in that the second quake had measured 6.2. “At this point they’re all small compared to a few days ago,” she replied.

