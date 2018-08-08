Chrissy Teigen's Double Chin Selfie Proves That Camera Angles Matter

Chrissy Teigen is keeping it real!

The 32-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a slightly unflattering photo of herself. Clad in a floral printed robe and rocking a towel on her head, Teigen showed off her impressive double chin while also sporting blackhead strips on her nose and chin. The very un-model-like pose didn't diminish Teigen's humor. In fact, in a video posted shortly afterwards, she hilariously shared her process for using the blackhead strips.

"I like to pull these off slowly and then point them toward the light so I can see each little mountain, each tiny mountain," the mother of two explained in a faux-serious voice. "And then I like to take my finger and brush my blackheads to the side so I can see their length. After that I take the strip and I fold it into quarters. That concludes my story entitled: 'If Hannibal Lecter Loved Biore Nose Strips.' Thank you."

On Wednesday, Teigen shared even more pics and videos from her family's time in Bali, where they've been vacationing for over a week. While at a self-described "bird place," the family of four -- husband John Legend and their two kids, 2-year-old Luna and 2-month-old Miles -- looked to have had an amazing time!

In one photo, the foursome is grinning for a selfie, with Luna on her 39-year-old dad's shoulders and Teigen-- wearing a straw hat and yellow dress -- carrying Miles on her chest.

Another pic shows of more daddy-daughter time, as Legend manages to keep Luna on his shoulders and hold on to four red-and-green birds!

The family's magical getaway was nearly derailed when a 7.0 earthquake hit the nearby island of Lombok over the weekend. Teigen -- never losing her humor -- took to Twitter to document the scary event.

"I very calmly walked outside clutching my baby saying, ‘I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked.’ Like a naked zombie,” she wrote on the social media platform.

In between tweeting, Teigen was watching the news and noticed a story about her own naked tweet. "Great, a news story just talked about my crotch tweet in the middle of earthquake tweets. I gotta delete it. That can’t be how I go down," she quipped.

