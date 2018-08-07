Chrissy Teigen Has Puppy Filters for the Whole Family in Cute Video

Chrissy Teigen's family is beyond adorable!

The 32-year-old model took to Instagram to on Tuesday to share a precious video of her clan, which includes husband John Legend and their two children, 2-year-old Luna and 2-month-old Miles. While lying on a bed together, the foursome each took turns sticking out their tongues and using the puppy filter as Teigen panned over their faces.

"My pups," Teigen captioned the cute clip, where she and her two kids are wearing white, while 39-year-old Legend opted for black.

my pups A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 7, 2018 at 4:25am PDT

Teigen also shared an adorable video of her eldest child eating corn on the cob to her Instagram Story.

The family of four is currently vacationing in Bali, where they've been for over a week. The proud mom has shared lots of pics and videos of their time on the island, including grins, cooking classes and lounging time.

my girl A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 29, 2018 at 12:28am PDT

cooking school graduates!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 1, 2018 at 10:51pm PDT

hello ladies A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 26, 2018 at 1:51am PDT

The dream vacay was almost derailed, though, when a 7.0 earthquake hit the nearby island of Lombok over the weekend. Teigen -- never losing her humor -- took to Twitter to document the scary event.

"I very calmly walked outside clutching my baby saying, ‘I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked.’ Like a naked zombie,” she wrote on the social media platform.

In between tweeting, Teigen was watching the news and noticed a story about her own naked tweet. "Great, a news story just talked about my crotch tweet in the middle of earthquake tweets. I gotta delete it. That can’t be how I go down," she quipped.

