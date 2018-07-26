Chrissy Teigen's Newest Photo of Baby Miles Proves He's Already a Ladies' Man
It doesn't get much cuter than this!
Chrissy Teigen hasn't been shy about sharing pics of her and husband John Legend's 2-month-old baby boy, Miles, but on Wednesday, she took the adorableness to a whole new level.
The mother of two posted an Instagram pic of little Miles, shirtless in a diaper and sitting on a blanket. But it was the caption that truly melted our hearts: "hello ladies."
It appears Teigen and her family have been having a blast on their vacation in Bali. Legend also took to Instagram this week to share a sweet selfie of himself hanging out with Miles and their eldest child, 2-year-old daughter Luna.
"Babies in Bali," he captioned it.
See more precious pics of Miles and Luna in the video below!
RELATED CONTENT:
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet New Video of Baby Miles
Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Tries to Save Spilled Breast Milk -- Watch!
Chrissy Teigen Jokes She 'Has Twins Now' After Luna Makes Her Breastfeed Her Baby Doll