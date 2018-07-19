Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Tries to Save Spilled Breast Milk -- Watch!

Chrissy Teigen is sharing hilarious videos from a breastfeeding moment gone wrong.

The mother of two took to Twitter on Wednesday to document how she expertly tried to save some breast milk that she had spilled onto a table.

In one of the videos, Teigen couldn't contain her laughter as she tried to use a syringe to pick up the liquid and transfer it into a small bottle. "We're trying!" she exclaimed. "I got some!"

"EVERY DROP COUNTS IN THIS HOUSE," she added in the caption.

"I am so jealous of people with plentiful boobies," another post read.

Since giving birth to her second child, baby boy Miles, with John Legend in May, Teigen hasn't been shy about documenting her breastfeeding journey, attempting to normalize nursing by sharing pics and videos of herself feeding baby Miles and vocalizing her struggles with it via social media.

Earlier this month, Teigen shared a funny pic of their eldest child, 2-year-old Luna, asking her to also feed a babydoll.

"Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now," the topless model explained.

The post came a few weeks after Legend paid tribute to his wife by praising her on Father's Day with another breastfeeding snap. "I know it's Father's Day and all but my wife is pretty awesome," he captioned a pic of Teigen all dressed up and pumping while en route to a fancy Hollywood event. "She's taking me to dinner but still on mommy duty."

Fellow moms have praised Teigen for being so open about the healthy, everyday procedure many opt for after giving birth. Model Mara Martin also received high praise recently after walking the Paraiso x Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fashion show during Miami Swim Week while simultaneously breastfeeding her 5-month-old daughter, Aria.

Read the full story here, and watch the video below for more nursing stories from celebrity moms!

