Chrissy Teigen Jokes She 'Has Twins Now' After Luna Makes Her Breastfeed Her Baby Doll

Chrissy Teigen is working overtime after welcoming baby Miles.

The 32-year-old cookbook author took to Instagram on Saturday to share a hysterical photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn son -- and Luna's baby doll. "Luna making me feed her baby doll so I guess I have twins now," Teigen jokingly captioned the snap, which shows her delicately holding Luna's doll to her other breast, while cradling Miles in her other arm.

Little Luna, ever the caretaker, wears a pink onesie as she approaches her mom with a blanket for her doll, which is hilariously about the same size as her 1-month-old little brother.

In an interview with ET last month, John Legend praised Luna for becoming a great big sister.

"She’s doing great! She loves [being a big sister],” he marveled. “She’s very caring with him and sweet with him. She gets a little jealous every once in a while and she’ll make sure she gets my attention because she knows I’m paying attention to Miles.”

“It a new challenge," he added of life with two kids. "It takes a little bit more logistical planning and we kind of split off where I take Luna and Chrissy takes Miles. But I think when you have a good partner, it makes it easier to do it.”

See more on the sweet family in the video below.

