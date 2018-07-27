Chrissy Teigen Poses in Stunning Nude Breastfeeding Photo With Baby Miles

Chrissy Teigen and her adorable family are living their best vacation life!

Teigen and her hubby, John Legend, are currently enjoying an exotic getaway in Bali with their 2-year-old daughter, Luna, and their 2-month-old son, Miles.

On Friday, Teigen shared a stunning photo of herself, lounging on a beach chair. The 32-year-old supermodel appeared to be completely nude with a towel draped across her middle. In the shot, baby Miles is breastfeeding.

She then shared a funny video of Luna chowing down on a hamburger, narrating, “An exotic Balinese hamburger and French fries.” Luna then hilariously requests a glass of water, picking it up while still munching.

Teigen also posted a sweet video of Legend cradling Miles, saying, “Well, well, well, look who’s taking care of his baby? It’s you.”

Little Miles got a sweet close-up, as Teigen declared, “Hi, happy boy!”

Teigen and Legend have been loving their lives as a family of four. Earlier in the week, Teigen posted a precious photo of Miles leaning up against a cushion that read, “Hello ladies”

For more from the adorable family, watch the clip below:

