Chrissy Teigen Jokes That Her Maternity Pants ‘Still Fit Really Well’

Chrissy Teigen continues to be candid about her post-pregnancy life.

On Tuesday, the mother of two took to her Instagram Story to joke about still wearing her maternity pants, two months after giving birth to her and husband John Legend's son, Miles.

"I just want to say, I think it's really cool that maternity pants make it so that you can wear them even a long time after and they still fit really well," the Lip Sync Battle co-host jokingly says in the clip where she's showing off her stretchy black leggings. The quick video is accompanied by a wailing emoji.

Earlier this week, Teigen shared a sweet video of her newborn son, captioning the clip, "This little dude."

this little dude! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 21, 2018 at 4:32pm PDT

Teigen hasn't shied away from being real when it comes to motherhood. On her social media platforms, she has opened up about her stretch marks, her changing body and more.

Check out the video below to hear some of the comments that she's made.

