Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Apologizes for Her Dad's Comments About Eva Longoria's Makeup-Free Selfie

Eva Longoria had a hilarious exchange with Chrissy Teigen and her father, Ron, on Friday.

The former Telenovela star and new mom shared a makeup-free selfie of herself holding her 4-week-old son, Santiago, and asking Chrissy if she approved of her swept-up hairstyle.

"Hey @chrissyteigen is this the official hairstyle of breastfeeding? 😂" Eva tweeted. "I feel like I’m always in a messy top bun! Too hard to do anything else! #MomProblems #BabyBaston 👶🏻." The sweet snap caught the attention of Chrissy's dad, who commented, "One of the world's most beautiful women makeup or not. A special hello from Pops Teigen."

Hey @chrissyteigen is this the official hairstyle of breast feeding? 😂 I feel like I’m always in a messy top bun! Too hard to do anything else! #MomProblems#BabyBaston 👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/9ogapPUthN — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) July 20, 2018

Naturally, Chrissy noticed her dad's reply and hilariously retweeted his comment, adding, "ummmmmmmmm."

The Lip Sync Battle co-host then replied to Eva and jokingly apologized for her father's comments. "One, you look incredible and mom buns are life. Two, I’m sorry for my father," she tweeted.

One, you look incredible and mom buns are life. Two, I’m sorry for my father — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 20, 2018

Eva, however, found it funny and tweeted back, "Aw thanks Chrissy, and I love your father already, I know my demographic! 😂."

Aw thanks Chrissy, and I love your father already, I know my demographic! 😂 — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) July 20, 2018

Eva and husband Jose Baston welcomed Santiago on June 19. Additionally, Chrissy also gave birth to her second child, a boy named Miles, in mid-May.

