Eva Longoria Enjoys 'Morning Cuddles' With Her Newborn Son

Eva Longoria is obsessed with her little "angel."

The 43-year-old actress and producer took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet snap of herself cuddling with her newborn son, Santiago. In the pic, the new mom is makeup-free and appears to have gotten her hair highlighted, as she lovingly looks at the camera while her baby boy is all wrapped up close to her chest and sleeping.

"Morning cuddles with this angel are the best! 👶🏻 #HappyFriday," the former Desperate Housewives leading lady, who shares her bundle of joy with her husband Jose Pepe Baston, captioned the precious photo.

Longoria and Baston welcomed little Santiago on June 19, and shared the exciting news in a special feature for Hola! USA. Shortly after giving birth, the first-time mother posted a photo introducing Santiago and addressing the issues of families being separated at the border and President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy, which he recently reversed.

“In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border. Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms," she wrote on Instagram. "Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them. That’s why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fun legal services for separated families #KeepFamiliesTogether.”

