Eva Longoria Mourns Death of 15-Year-Old Dog Jinxy

Eva Longoria took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that her beloved 15-year-old dog, Jinxy, had died on Thursday night after suffering a stroke. The pregnant actress, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Jose Antonio "Pepe" Baston, called Jinxy her "baby before this baby in my belly came along," and said that while she was mourning his death, she was happy to know that he was no longer in pain.

"So the day I’ve been dreading happened last night. Jinxy passed away in my arms at the vet," Longoria wrote alongside a slideshow of pics featuring her and Jinxy. "He had a stroke that he just couldn’t come back from. He was 15 years old (96 in dog years) and he filled those years with lots of love and laughter."

"He was my baby before this baby in my belly came along. I’m so sad but know that he’s out of his suffering. Anyone who knew me, knew Jinxy. He will be missed by many. I love you Jinxy 💔," she added.

Longoria is in the final stretch of her pregnancy as she anxiously awaits the birth of her baby boy any day now. ET was with the 43-year-old actress on her last official day of work before maternity leave last month, where she revealed that she's definitely ready to become a mom.

"I can't wait to meet him. I want to know what he's like," she said. "I just want to kiss him."

"Finally the nursery is ready. That was, like, really stressing me out. Nursery is ready. Name, we have a final list," she continued. "We had a big sonogram yesterday. You just see everything. I think he looks like Pepe, which is not a bad thing, because he's handsome."

