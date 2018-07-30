Chrissy Teigen Admits She's 'Still Super Insecure' About Her Body After Showing Off Post-Baby Stretch Marks

Even Chrissy Teigen struggles with feeling comfortable in her own skin.

The model, cookbook author and mother-of-two is currently living her best life on vacation in Bali with husband John Legend and their two kids: daughter Luna, 2 and son Miles, 2 months. And, while Teigen has been sharing plenty of pics from the family's luxurious tropical trip, she admitted on Twitter on Monday that she's still coming to terms with her own confidence in her post-baby bod.

"Instagram is crazy," wrote the 32-year-old former Sports Illustrated cover girl. "I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing."

"Also I don’t really call this 'body confidence' because I’m not quite there yet," she added. "I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!"

Teigen hasn't been shy about showing off her body, perceived flaws and all, on the trip. She also shared a topless, smooching pic with Legend, as well as a clip in which she shows off her lingering stretch marks.

"I guess these just aren't going to go away," the Lip Sync Battle co-host mused of her stretch marks in the video, which she titled "mom bod alert!." "This is my body."

See more of Teigen's post-baby body confidence journey in the video below.

