Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Son Miles Is Just the Cutest as He Makes Funny Faces for the Camera

Chrissy Teigen is giving fans another look at her and John Legend's son, Miles!

The 32-year-old model took to Twitter on Thursday morning to share a sweet video of her 2-month-old child, who appears to be singing a little tune just like his dad. With his big brown eyes, the cutest crinkled nose, scrunched eyebrows and his tongue out, Miles is simply precious in his black-and-white onesie.

Teigen followed up the sweet video with a gif from Family Guy, which jokingly reads, "Look at my kids!!"

This isn't the first peek fans have gotten of baby Miles! Last week, on a trip to Bali with her family -- which also includes 2-year-old daughter, Luna -- Teigen shared a snap of her breastfeeding the newborn. A day prior, the mother of two also posted a pic of Miles lounging on a sofa in his diaper, along with the caption: "Hello ladies."

On Monday, Teigen again took to Twitter to open up about how having two babies has affected her body. After sharing a video of her tummy and remaining stretch marks, the Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation star explained the reasons behind her willingness to share her perceived flaws with the world.

"Instagram is crazy," she wrote. "I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing."

"Also I don’t really call this 'body confidence' because I’m not quite there yet," Teigen added. "I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!"

Here's more from Teigen:

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Admits She's 'Still Super Insecure' About Her Body After Showing Off Post-Baby Stretch Marks

Chrissy Teigen Poses in Stunning Nude Breastfeeding Photo With Baby Miles

Chrissy Teigen's Newest Photo of Baby Miles Proves He's Already a Ladies' Man

Related Gallery