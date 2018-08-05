When a powerful 7.0 earthquake struck the island of Lombok in Indonesia early on Sunday morning, Chrissy Teigen was on vacation on the nearby island of Bali and immediately began tweeting her response to the seismic event.

“Oh my god,” she wrote. “Bali. Trembling. So long. Phewwwwww. Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 seconds of ‘hooooooly sh*t this is happening.’ I very calmly walked outside clutching my baby saying ‘I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked.’ Like a naked zombie.”

She went on to explain how the tremors following the quake were making it impossible for her to calm down, writing, “So many aftershocks. [I’m] either trembling or these little quakes won’t stop. I’M TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE.”

Teigen, who's been on the island for roughly a week with her children -- daughter Luna and newborn son Miles -- as well as her husband, John Legend, also shared that some reports she was watching had begun sharing her own tweets from amid the quake, leading to this hilarious response: ‘Great a news story just talked about my crotch tweet in the middle of [the] earthquake tweets I gotta delete it, that can’t be how I go down.”

Previously, Teigen had shared Instagram photos from her getaway.

The earthquake was localized to North Lombok, killing at least 3 thus far, according to CBS News. Soon after the quake, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency issued a tsunami warning. It has since been lifted.

