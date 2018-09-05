John Legend's on the cover of British GQ -- but somehow all we're looking at is Chrissy Teigen.

The "Who Do We Think We Are" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate his first GQ cover with his wife, who decided to challenge his magazine pose with one of her own.

Teigen lays across the couch in the pic, with one leg draped over her husband's lap as he proudly holds up his cover. The mother of two lifts her other leg straight into the air behind her husband, staring into the camera. "My first GQ cover! #BritishGQ #GQMenOfTheYear," Legend captioned a slideshow including the hilarious pic and a closeup of his cover.

The pic appears to be taken after the pair walked the red carpet at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, England. Teigen wowed in a blush-and-silver hand-beaded Labourjoisie gown, while her husband rocked a bespoke navy velvet suit by Boss.

