Prince Charles has got jokes!

The 69-year-old royal was feeling funny as he accepted the Editor's Lifetime Achievement Award for Services at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards at Tate Modern in London, England, on Wednesday. Charles, who was honored for his philanthropic work, starting things off with a little zinger about his fashion sense.

"I want to apologize for being wrongly dressed, I feared none of you would be able to compete with my snazzy dinner jacket," he said, according to the Daily Mail. "When I first heard about this award I thought it must be a mistake and it was a fashion award. With fashion, I’m like a stopped clock.' In other words, I'm fashionable once every 25 years."

Charles went on to speak about his charity work, as he's a patron or president of more than 400 charities, which focus on causes ranging from the environment to disadvantaged youth. The royal's incredible achievements over the past 50 years were noted by GQ's editor Dylan Jones. "I’m grateful to Dylan to give me a preview of my obituary," Charles cracked during his speech.

Before leaving the stage, Charles delivered one last joke about the size of his new trophy. "I’m enormously grateful for this award and I see it's something I can throw at a burglar," he said.

It's been a big week for royal appearances. While at the 2018 WellChild Awards on Tuesday, Charles' son, Prince Harry, honored the charity and gave a sweet shout-out to his wife, Meghan Markle.

The newlywed couldn't help but gush about sharing his passion for philanthropy with his partner -- one of just many ways they've supported each other recently.

