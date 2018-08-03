Princess Diana and Prince Charles' volatile relationship won't get the Feud treatment after all.

Last February, FX announced that the follow-up installment to the anthology series' first season, Feud: Bette and Joan, which charted the rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, would center on the royals. No cast members had been officially announced, though the network confirmed that they had the leads locked. The second season was intended to air this year.

"As far as I know, it's not active right now," FX CEO John Landgraf told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday of the status of Feud season two, which was to be titled Feud: Charles and Diana. "We did [have it cast] but we decided we didn't feel we had the material right and decided not to move forward with it."

According to THR, Matthew Goode and Rosamund Pike were rumored to star as Prince Charles and Princess Diana, respectively.

Charles, Prince of Wales, first met Diana Spencer in November 1977, and after courting her for several years, the two got engaged in February 1981. That July, Diana, who was 20 at the time, married Charles at St Paul's Cathedral. The wedding was televised and had a whopping 750 million viewers, while 600,000 people lined the streets. The couple went on to have two sons, Prince William, in 1982, and Prince Harry in 1984.

In August 1996, Charles and Diana divorced after years of tabloid speculation surrounding their marriage and the prince's relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. The following year, Diana was killed in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma road tunnel in Paris, France. She was 36. Prince Charles married Bowles, now the Duchess of Cornwall, in 2005.

Feud co-creator Ryan Murphy told reporters in January 2017 that he intended to move away from Hollywood rivalries after Feud: Bette and Joan.

"I would never do another Hollywood woman versus woman story, although people really want the Taylor Swift-Katy Perry feud," Murphy said at the time. "I get a lot of requests to please do Taylor and Katy, but I’m not going to."

"If we're going to do feuds, we can't just do Hollywood stories," he added. "I think we can do something from the 16th century. I think the scope of the show can go back in time and in history and it doesn't have to be modern."

