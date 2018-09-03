Chrissy Teigen Shares Funny Video of Her Sweaty Shapewear and Bra

Chrissy Teigen shows fans what life as a model is really like!

The 32-year-old mother of three took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a behind-the-scenes look from a Christmas shoot.

“This is pure moisture,” Teigen says in the video, showing off a large wet stain on her girdle as she poses in a matching bra. “We’re pretending it’s Christmas, and it’s so hot out. This is sweat. Look at my bra!”

Teigen then lifted up her bra a tiny bit to show off even more of the sweat. She later dried off a bit and posted a video of herself getting dolled up in the hair and makeup chair, flashing some cleavage and sporting a bold red lip.

The final look featured Teigen in a festive hot pink strapless gown with a large bow that looked like something Marilyn Monroe would have worn.

Teigen is getting back to work after a idyllic family vacation to Bali last month. Shortly after, she took her daughter Luna to her first day of school, where the little cutie declared she “pushed a boy.”

For more from Teigen and her adorable family, watch the clip below:

