Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter, Luna Stephens, has just started school and already she’s causing trouble!

Her 32-year-old mom first shared a sweet photo of the 2-year-old cutie on her first day, looking at a photo album to her Instagram account on Wednesday.

“First week of school,” Teigen captioned the shot with a crying emoji. “They had us make a little family photo album she can look at when she’s sad or upset. She loves it. My heart ksosksodododosksidojsjskodmskzh.”

Luna looks adorable for her first day, rocking a floral dress, jean jacket, and pink hair bows. She recently returned from a family trip to Bali with her little brother, Miles, 3 months.

But it was her at-school antics that really had Teigen panicking. The model shared a video of her little girl, simply captioning it, “GUYS,” with three crying emojis.

In the clip, Teigen asked her daughter what she did that day.

“I fell down my forehead,” Luna says.

“No, that was in Bali,” Teigen tells her. “What’d you do today?”

“I pushed,” Luna says.

"Who’d you push?” Teigen asks.

"I pushed a boy!” Luna proudly declares.

Looks like this one is going to be a trouble maker and a heart breaker!

The family recently returned from a picturesque vacation in Bali. Teigen documented a lot of her family’s travels on social media, but that doesn’t mean she’s necessarily tech savvy.

Watch the clip below to see what happened when she accidentally went live on Instagram!

