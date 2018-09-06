Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her evolving relationship with John Legend after having two kids together.

The 32-year-old model covers the October issue of Women's Health, in which she not only gets candid about her changing body since giving birth to son Miles in May and daughter Luna in April 2016, but her sex life as well. Teigen says she's just been cleared to exercise again, as well as have sex -- though insists that although she and Legend are celebrities, they're just like any other couple post-baby.

"It doesn’t matter who you are -- even if you’re a sexy R&B crooner or an ex–swimsuit model, you’re just tired!" she tells the magazine with a laugh. "We still have that passion for each other, but are we doing it randomly in a dressing room? No!”

She does admit that watching him sing definitely puts her in the mood.

“We’ll get back into it again," she notes. "But it is funny: If he performs somewhere, and I go, I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s sexy.’ We’ll probably have sex that night.”

Teigen says she is definitely conscious about not setting unrealistic standards for her social media followers. The beloved Twitter user admits that even her friends are guilty of that.

“I know they’re Facetuning, Photoshopping -- and even I’m getting down on myself!” she acknowledges. “Imagine the girl who’s out there scrolling and feeling like she isn’t good enough.”

Interestingly enough, Teigen and 39-year-old Legend showed that their passion for one another is as strong as ever on Wednesday night, sharing a steamy kiss in their car after attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London where Legend was named one of British GQ’s Men of the Year.

Teigen of course Instagrammed about the fun date night, showing off their dance moves at the table to Childish Gambino's "This Is America" as well as Legend proudly showing off his award.

As for Legend, he shared his wife striking quite the pose for his first GQ magazine cover.

ET talked to the singer in May, when he revealed the musical meaning behind son Miles' name. Watch below:

