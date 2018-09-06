Chrissy Teigen is an open book when it comes to her health and body.

The 32-year-old model covers the October issue of Women's Health, looking gorgeous in her first photo shoot since giving birth to son Miles in May. In the accompanying interview, Teigen opens up about everything from her battle with postpartum depression after the birth of her first child with husband John Legend, daughter Luna, to her changing body after two pregnancies.

Check out her most candid confessions below:

1. She started taking antidepressants after giving birth to Luna.

Teigen revealed her struggle with postpartum depression in 2017, as well as her struggle with drinking too much alcohol. In her new interview, the mother of two says she began to feel normal again after taking an antidepressant.

“After Luna, I was drinking too much,” she recalls. “I wasn’t eating as much because I was full from drinking. I wasn’t being good to my body. I remember being so bruised from nothing.”

After going on a wellness retreat in Bali -- Teigen recently took a family vacation there in July, even experiencing a terrifying earthquake -- she says she began to focus on her mental health.

“It’s like, what could be more important than mental health?" she explains. "What’s more important than being proud of yourself and doing the best you can for your body?”

2. Her body -- specifically her breasts -- have changed since giving birth to two kids.

Teigen has never been shy about talking about her body, and hilariously described the change in her supermodel physique after two pregnancies.

“With your second, you just, like, pop ’em on," she says about breastfeeding Miles during the interview. "I look at my boobs and I’m like, 'What the heck happened?' They face outwards now. They’re like giant disks. I don’t even know how to hide them. I forget that people are still like, ‘Whoa!’ And I don’t mean to shove my boob in their faces.”

Eric Ray Davidson

3. She can plank for 20 minutes but hates cardio.

Teigen isn't ashamed to say she works hard for the body she has. She exercises four days a week at celeb hot spot Body By Simone, run by former dancer Simone De La Rue, but is a self-professed "cardio hater." But De La Rule tells Women's Health that Teigen is a jump-rope pro, and describes a sample workout for the star. Teigen jumps rope as a warm-up and sprinkles it throughout the session in 60-second intervals. She also rotates between weighted squats and booty lifts on the BOSU ball and standing on De La Rue's custom CLX resistance band for an overhead press.

“Sometimes I think I’m the weakest person, but I can plank for 20 minutes,” Teigen proudly says. “I’ve always had a really strong core, but it’s truly in the core of my body. Like, the stuff that’s on the outside kinda gummy, but the stuff that’s on the inside: strong.”

She also notes that unlike some women, breastfeeding didn't help her lose any weight.

“I haven’t found that at all,” she shares. “It’s not the same for everybody.”

4. She thinks Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel is the most beautiful person she's ever seen.

Teigen talks about doing a photo shoot for Victoria's Secret and her open admiration for 29-year-old model Candice Swanepoel.

“I had never seen such a beautiful woman in my entire life," she gushes. "I was like, ‘You’re gonna tell me that you eat pizza every day and never work out.’ And she said, ‘Oh, f**k no. I work hard for this.’ That was so important to hear.”

Eric Ray Davidson

5. She now has different expectations about her weight.

Although Teigen is known for her sizzling Sports Illustrated photo shoots, these days, she doesn't have to worry about maintaining her body so strictly anymore.

“Honestly, I don’t ever have to be in a swimsuit again,” she says bluntly. “Since I was 20 years old, I had this weight in my mind that I am, or that I’m supposed to be. I’ve been so used to that number for 10 years now. And then I started realizing it was a swimsuit-model weight. There’s a very big difference between wanting to be that kind of fit and wanting to be happy-fit.”

Eric Ray Davidson

In July, Teigen admitted she's still "super insecure" about her body after showing her post-baby stretch marks. Watch the video below for more:

