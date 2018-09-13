Chrissy Teigen is speaking out about her unusual trick for avoiding postpartum depression.

The 32-year-old model is set to appear on Sunday’s Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning, which will air Friday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In a sit-down with Rita Braver, Teigen -- who suffered from postpartum depression following the birth of her now 2-year-old daughter, Luna -- reveals that she believes she avoided the condition when she had Miles, now 3 months, by eating her placenta.

“I don’t think I can have you eating your placenta on primetime,” Braver tells Teigen following the admission. “Really? That’s not a normal thing? I’m in L.A., it’s very normal. They grill it here. You can try some of mine after,” Teigen quips.

Back in May, Teigen offered an alternate theory for her lack of postpartum with baby number two.

“I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don't rip to your butthole,” she tweeted. “Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0.”

During a recent interview on the British podcast The Dan Wootton Interview, John Legend, Teigen’s husband, discussed postpartum depression.

“I think Chrissy is feeling better than she did after the first baby. It’s always a concern when you go through it the first time that it might happen again,” Legend, 39, said. “... You never know how it’s going to go. You just have to be prepared for it and know that you can get help. That your family’s there to support. That your friends are there to support you. And you can get through anything together.”

Never shy about her private life, Teigen tells Braver that she was so open about having the condition -- which she got through thanks to support from Legend and antidepressants -- because she considers social media users her friends.

“I think they deserved to know,” she says. “I don’t know, is that so weird?”

In addition to her openness surrounding postpartum, Teigen is always frank about how her body has changed since giving birth.

“I really prefer being happy and getting to eat things that I love, still wanting to be healthy,” Teigen tells Braver. “But I just don’t care about looking good in a swimsuit anymore. I guess that’s the only way to put it.”

