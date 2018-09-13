Chrissy Teigen is getting into the cookware business.

As if you needed another reason to spend all your money at Target, the social media star revealed she will be launching a kitchenware and tabletop collection at the mega retailer, scheduled to drop on Sept. 30.

A natural next step for the food enthusiast, who dropped her first cookbook Cravings in 2016, the new line, named after her New York Times bestseller, will include over 40 items spanning from cast iron dutch ovens, baking pans, serving dishes, cutlery, glassware and "Go-To" knife, which she counts as her must-have, with sweet, affordable prices that range from $4 to $140.

Whether you're chefing up for a dinner party or just enjoying a casual meal with family, Teigen's collection is both timeless and special -- note the pieces' raw edge detail and imperfect flecks -- for any occasion.

Upon the announcement, the mom of two shared pics of her with daughter Luna, husband John Legend and the famous Target bull terrier at the retailer's event.

Need new recipes to try once you nab the line? Well, a Target-exclusive edition of her book's sequel, Cravings: Hungry for More, will be available on Sept. 18, which will include more Thai creations, inspired by her mom, and Luna-approved goodies like blueberry pancakes with cream cheese bombs.

This isn't Teigen's first time working with Target -- she landed her first modeling gig for the brand's swimsuit campaign. Talk about coming full circle.

