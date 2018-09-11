Reese Witherspoon knows hospitality. First, she's a total Southern belle (originally helming from Nashville, Tennessee). Second, she's the founder of lifestyle brand Draper James.

To kick off fall, the actress and her line have partnered with homeware retailer Crate & Barrel for a new range of tabletop pieces named Indigo Vine. The capsule features a gorgeous blue-and-white color palette that strikes the perfect balance between elevated and playful via painted vine and basketweave designs on dishes, bowls, napkins and more!

"The latest Draper James x Crate and Barrel collection is the perfect blend of Draper James’ Southern spirit and Crate and Barrel’s contemporary style," the actress says in a press release. "It is made up of the prettiest dinnerware, serving pieces, napkins and more! From morning breakfast and coffee to family pizza night to those special dinner occasions, this collection adds a little fun to your everyday moments."

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Whether you're cooking up a feast for Thanksgiving or just a casual meal at home, your fall dishes will look so good plated on this stunning collection.

Shop the range here.

Want recipes? Try two Beyonce-inspired cocktails:

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon Surprises Crowd at Keith Urban Concert for 'Big Little Lies' Reunion With Nicole Kidman

Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Last Day of Filming 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 With Never-Before-Seen Pics

Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Announced for 'Stand Up to Cancer' 10-Year Anniversary

Related Gallery