Keith Urban is a really, really big fan of Big Little Lies.

The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer supports everything his wife, Nicole Kidman, does, but there's just something about the popular HBO show that makes it a little extra good -- and that might be Reese Witherspoon.

Urban, currently on his Graffiti U world tour, shocked the crowd at his Nashville concert on Friday with a surprise appearance by the Oscar-winning actress.

Urban first brought two fans up to the stage, who thought they were just lucky enough to spend some quality time with the country crooner and Kidman. That's when he asked if they liked Big Little Lies. "I am a huge fan of Big Little Lies!" one of the women replied.

"Well, you should meet someone else from Big Little Lies," Urban said, before bringing Witherspoon out on stage. "If we're going to be in Nashville, we should at least meet some Nashvillians!"

The actress was adorably just as excited as the audience, as she couldn't stop posting videos from backstage to her Instagram Story. "This is my hot date," she said, panning the camera to Kidman as the two then met up with Urban.

But that wasn't the only surprise Urban had in store. He then brought out Carrie Underwood to sing their duet, "The Fighter."

The crowd couldn't get enough of the performance, or Underwood's adorable baby bump. The 35-year-old singer recently announced she's expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher.

During an interview with ET last year, Underwood revealed that she's been trying to hang out with Urban on double dates with their spouses. "I invited them to hockey games! I always am like, 'You guys should come!'" she confessed.

"Dates are few and far between at this point in our lives just because the season is so crazy," she added, "but I know they've come to games before, so hopefully I can get 'em out!"

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Last Day of Filming 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 With Never-Before-Seen Pics

Keith Urban Reveals the Reasons Why He Cries Once a Month

Nicole Kidman Shares the Secrets to Her 12-Year Marriage to Keith Urban

Related Gallery