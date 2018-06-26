Nicole Kidman Shares the Secrets to Her 12-Year Marriage to Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is getting candid about her loving marriage to Keith Urban.

In a new interview with Parade, the Big Little Lies star shares the secrets to their 12 years of wedded bliss, and how they're continuing to make it work.

"We've never texted," says Kidman, who tied the knot with the "Gemini" singer on June 25, 2006, in Sydney, Australia. "That is so not our relationship."

She explains that instead, they prefer a "voice to voice" and "skin to skin" relationship -- picking up the phone to call, or hopping on a last-minute flight when they miss each other.

"We call," she reiterates. "We've done this since the very beginning. The reason it started at the beginning was because I didn't know how to text and it just kind of worked for us. So now we don't."

"We talk all the time and we FaceTime but we just don’t text," she adds, "because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times. And I've had the thing where I reread texts and I'm like, 'What does that mean?' and then read it to somebody and go, 'Can you interpret that?' I don’t want that between my lover and I."

Kidman says that their other main secret to a strong marriage is simply "not having secrets."

"We never tell anybody any advice about their relationship or think that we have a secret. We just approach it with humility and hope and just really love hanging out. I mean, it’s that simple," she shares. "We love spending time together. We have a lot of fun together and we just choose each other."

Since getting married, Kidman, 51, and Urban, 50, haven't been able to stop gushing over each other. And when they're not marveling over each other, they're usually sharing stories about their two kids, Sunday, 9, and Faith, 7. Kidman also is the mother to Connor, 23, and Isabella, 25, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

"If there is one person I can hang out with, it's [Keith] and the girls and that's it. That's so much enough for me," Kidman exclaims. "We'll get on planes and fly overnight rather than have a night apart. We will do anything to make it work."

Earlier this month, Kidman and Urban couldn't seem to keep their hands off each other while onstage at Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala in New York City.

Hear more (and see the pics!) in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Share Candid Throwbacks of Each Other For 12th Anniversary

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Can't Stop Kissing During NYC Gala -- See the Sweet Pics!

Keith Urban Gushes Over Nicole Kidman and How His New Song About Her Came to Be (Exclusive)

Related Gallery