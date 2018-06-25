Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Share Candid Throwbacks of Each Other For 12th Anniversary

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are celebrating 12 years of soul dancing -- and marriage!

The Australian actress and New Zealand-born musician marked the milestone on Monday, with Urban taking to social media to share a fun throwback pic with his love.

In the candid pic, the 50-year-old crooner rocked the piano, as Kidman, 51, boogied with her hand in the air while wearing a long black dress and a flower in her hair.

“12 years of celestial synergized soul dancing,” Urban wrote alongside the photo. “Happy anniversary Babygirl!!! I love you SO much. – KU.”

Kidman also paid honor to the couple's 12 years together with a sweet snippet of their wedding video, captioned, "Remembering 12 years ago today at a church in Manly, Australia. Still feels like it was yesterday. I’m a lucky woman Happy Anniversary Baby."

The couple tied the knot in a candlelit ceremony overlooking the Pacific Ocean at the Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel on St. Patrick’s Estate at Manly in Australia on June 25, 2006.

Kidman, who was previously married to Tom Cruise, wore a Balenciaga gown and drove to the ceremony in a Rolls-Royce limousine through Sydney streets lined with cheering fans.

The pair reportedly renewed their vows in Hawaii last year.

Urban recently explained to ET how Kidman was the inspiration behind the song “Gemini” from his latest record, Graffiti U.

"'Gemini' started with the four of us in that room -- Ian Kirkpatrick, Justin Tanit and Julia Michaels and myself,” he explained. “Ian had a cool groove going and I started playing guitar and melody starts coming. Justin and Julia are asking me about Nic, 'Tell us about Nic.' And I said, 'Well, she's a Gemini,' and they're like, 'Ooh.' And Julia starts singing, 'Baby, she's both,' and the song just started to take off from there."

See more on Urban and Kidman and their adorable relationship below.

