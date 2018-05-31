Nicole Kidman Gets Candid About 'Massive Grief' After Miscarriages During Marriage to Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman is reflecting on her emotional road to motherhood.

The 50-year-old actress covers the July issue of Tatler, and inside the magazine, she gets candid about the miscarriages she suffered during her marriage to Tom Cruise. The Big Little Lies star was 23 when she miscarried for the first time after her 1990 wedding to Cruise. She suffered an ectopic pregnancy, a condition in which the embryo begins developing in the fallopian tube instead of the womb.

“There’s a huge, aching yearning. I know the yearning,” Kidman recalled. “And the loss! The loss of a miscarriage is not talked about enough. That’s massive grief to women.”

Kidman and Cruise, who adopted daughter Bella, now 25, and son Connor, now 22, during their marriage, tried to conceive again. She lost that baby around the time the Mission Impossible star filed for divorce in 2001.

The actress has opened up about her miscarriages before. In a 2007 interview with Marie Claire, Kidman said, "From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies. And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic. And that ’s when it came that we would adopt Bella.”

“My mother has an adopted sister, so it’s been part of our family and I knew it would probably play out somewhere in mine,” she continued. “I didn’t think it would happen so early but it did.”

Kidman, who married Keith Urban in 2006, gave birth to daughter Sunday in 2008. In 2010, the couple welcomed a second daughter, Faith, via surrogacy.

The Australian actress opened up to ET about possibly having more kids in January 2017.

"I would have loved to, if I would have had more kids, but I think I'm past that point now," she said. "But I'm very thrilled with what I have -- my husband says, 'Let's just enjoy what we have!'"

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Can't Stop Kissing During NYC Gala -- See the Sweet Pics!

Keith Urban Talks Friendly Competition With Nicole Kidman Over Taking Their Kids to Work

Keith Urban Gushes Over Nicole Kidman and How His New Song About Her Came to Be (Exclusive)