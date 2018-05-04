Keith Urban Talks Friendly Competition With Nicole Kidman Over Taking Their Kids to Work

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's kids have no problem pitting their parents against one another when it comes to food!

The "Wasted Time" singer opened up about the couple's daughters, 7-year-old, Faith Margaret, and 9-year-old, Sunday Rose, on Thursday's Late Night with Seth Meyers, revealing they aren't quite as excited to see their dad perform these days. The girls are much more concerned with the tour amenities.

"They love the tour bus," said the proud dad. "They love the bunks and the whole thing on the bus."

Urban, 50, remembered a moment from a few years ago where their oldest daughter, Sunday, really kept it real.

"[Sunday] was at a show of mine one time, she must have been 6," he recalled. "We're backstage, and they had stayed up. Normally they go to bed early. So they're up when I go on stage, and I said, 'Do you wanna come see me play?' and she goes, 'Do I have to?' She's really keeping it real."

The superstar added that when it comes to taking the kids to work, it's often a competition between him and his wife.

"I have catering at my shows. Mom has craft services at her sets. So it's always a battle for who's got the better food," he said, laughing.

Kidman and Urban recently collaborated on the empowering song "Female," on which Kidman sang the backup vocals.

"It was the perfect song, it was so right," Urban told ET's Sophie Schillaci earlier this week. "She was home and I said, 'You need to come down if you can,' and, 'Can you sing on this?' So, she came down. I got great footage of her singing it in the mic."

On Late Night, Urban tried to explain just how difficult it was to get him to convince his wife to be featured.

"It would be like trying to get me to do a scene in something," he explained. "It's not my comfort level at all."

Kidman, 50, echoed those thoughts to ET last November during the 2017 American Music Awards.

"I went down [to sing vocals], and I did it because he asked me to," she admitted of appearing on the track. "He knows I have no confidence when it comes to singing. So I'll sing for him and that's it."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Urban also noted that his wife was equally reluctant when she recently joined him on stage during a Spotify event in Nashville.

"I was talking about this song called 'Parallel Line' which is on my new album. I wasn't planning on singing the song, and I'm talking about the song to try and avoid singing this particular song. And I hear this woman go, 'Play the song!' And of course it's Nic," he told Meyers of the Big Little Lies star. "So I just say to her, ' You come up and sing it with me, and I'll do the song.' Some time went by, and I saw her slinking up slowly toward the stage, and to her credit, she came up."

When he's not busy working, Urban is a big hockey fan. He admitted that it was actually his wife who got him back into cheering for the Nashville Predators.

"Actually Nic really got me into it," he said on Late Night. "I went to see the Preds maybe 20 years ago, but she really got me back into it in a big way."

